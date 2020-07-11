SARASOTA — Marie Selby Botanical Gardens received $600,000 in Florida’s budget to support efforts “to house its world-class scientific collections in facilities that will protect them from hurricanes and major storms,” according to a news release.
It comes when more than $1 billion in appropriations was vetoed because of COVID-19.
According to the news release, Selby Gardens has “the best scientifically-documented collections of orchids and bromeliads in the world, along with other plant collections, electronic databases, rare books, scientific journals, and digital images and video from 45 years of research by some of the world’s leading botanists.”
These collections are inside former residential buildings in Sarasota not built to “current hurricane standards,” the news release states.
The money appropriated will help the facility “move the collections into modern, hurricane-resilient facilities,” it notes.
“We could not have secured this appropriation without the phenomenal leadership of Sen. Joe Gruters, as well as the support of our state legislators,” Selby Gardens President and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki said. “We are also thankful for the support of Gov. DeSantis, who recognizes the value Selby Gardens’ vision for the future will bring to Sarasota and the entire state of Florida.”
A new master plan is underway at the facility, with sustainability a major part of it. It is set to move 125,000 collections of flora to its new hurricane-resilient herbarium, it said.
“Leading by example, Selby Gardens plans to become the first ‘net-positive’ botanical garden complex in the world, with solar panels on its Living Energy Access Facility (LEAF) building designed to power the entire downtown Sarasota campus,” the news release states.
“The new campus, made possible through our compromise master plan, will protect our collections, give our botanists and researchers a first-class place to work, and make Selby Gardens’ Downtown Sarasota campus resilient,” Rominiecki said. “We are very excited about the future of Selby Gardens, and this appropriation will play a major role in helping us achieve our goals.”
For more information, visit its website at www.selby.org.
