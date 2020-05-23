SARASOTA — It’s a sign — perhaps.
Marie Selby Botanical Gardens downtown Sarasota campus and its Historic Spanish Point campus is Osprey will reopen their outdoor spaces next week. Both campuses will be open for members only beginning Tuesday, May 26 and for the general public on Wednesday.
At this time, only the outdoor areas will be open. Indoor spaces, including dining facilities and the museum on the Selby campus will not be open.
“The well-being and safety of our members, guests, volunteers, and staff are of the utmost importance to us,” a Selby spokesman wrote in a press release. “To that end, we will be sharing more details about our safety protocols and contactless ticketing next week.”
The merger of the two historic sites became official May 1. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, consider there may be limitations on what is open and not open on both campuses for the foreseeable future. Expect that you might be asked to wear masks while on either campus and to observe the 6-foot separation guideline on both campuses.
In April, Selby gardens was selected as “one of five major public gardens nationwide to collaborate on the New York Botanical Garden’s EcoFlora Project with funding from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.”
The other three gardens selected, in addition to the New York Botanical Garden are: Chicago Botanic Garden, Denver Botanic Garden and Desert Botanical Garden.
According to a release from Selby on April 24, “the goal of the EcoFlora Project is to enlist the help of citizens in documenting the diversity and distribution of plants in their respective geographic areas. The Sarasota- Manatee EcoFlora Project is dedicated to the flora of Sarasota and Manatee Counties, Florida, USA.
“Southwest Florida is home to a significant diversity of plants, animals, fungi, and habitats that provide such vital ecosystem services as cleaning the air and filtering the water. This biodiversity, though, is under increasing threat by development, invasive species, and a changing climate. The local community will get to play a role in this effort through a platform that EcoFlora Project is using called iNaturalist.
“We are thrilled to be selected as part of this project,” said Jennifer Rominiecki, president & CEO of Selby Gardens. “This is a perfect way to explore the nature in your own backyard during these unprecedented times resulting from COVID-19. It also allows us to further our mission to connect people to nature. We hope that this provides our community with an opportunity to not only learn about nature, but to feel as though they are helping to understand and conserve plant life on earth.”
“What is wonderful about this project is that it will engage citizens from adolescents to retirees who love to be in nature and want to know what plants are called and where they grow,” says Bruce Holst, vice president for botany at Selby Gardens. “During these times, we encourage citizens to explore their backyards and submit their findings to the project. It is a wonderful learning opportunity.”
In this pandemic time, the project also is a natural for Selby fans who can assist by combining visits to the downtown gardens with extensive time in their own backyards where they can hunt for special species and document any natural areas on their property.
“Selby Gardens hired two part-time staff members, Lisa Dailey and Sean Patten, to reach out to the community about the project and teach them how to use the iNaturalist platform.
“The Gardens will organize “EcoQuests,” or challenges to encourage people to hunt for a particular genus or species and conduct “bioblitzes” where staff will work with citizens to document as much as possible in a particular natural area, especially plants.
“It will be another avenue through which we can work toward creating comfort in nature with our community partners,” said Jeannie Perales, Selby Gardens’ vice president for museum exhibits, learning, and engagement. “We hope that the iNaturalist app helps people realize that their handheld devices can be used as tools for engaging in the natural world around them.”
As Selby Gardens is known as an epiphyte center, the grant also will be used “to map and identify epiphytes in the United States and Canada.
“It will require the help of more advanced amateur naturalists, since epiphytes are often found high in tree canopies. When the first-ever map of vascular epiphyte distribution in the United States is completed, it will help show how climate change may be affecting these plant species.
“Understanding where a plant grows in Sarasota or Manatee County — or anywhere on Earth — is critical for informed and effective conservation,” Holst said. “And having a general population that knows about and learns to appreciate nature can create a more powerful force to promote conservation ideals.”
Garden hours on both campuses are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The downtown Sarasota campus is at 811 S. Palm Blvd., Sarasota. The Historic Spanish Point campus is at 337 North Tamiami Trail, Osprey.
Admission is free for members, $10 for guests with members, $25 for adults, $15 for those 4-17, and free for those 3 and younger
For additional information call 941-366-5731.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.