SARASOTA — Two outdoor concerts are set for Marie Selby Botanical Gardens this spring.
The Sarasota Concert Association announced The John Miller Jazz Ensemble performs at 5:30 p.m., April 1.
It will be followed a few weeks later by The George Nickson Percussion Ensemble performing at 5:30 p.m., April 13.
The SCA said tickets will be $40 and need to be purchased in advance — it will be limited 150 concertgoers who need to wear masks on Selby Gardens’ property, it said, with social distancing taking place.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.SCAsarasota.org or call the box office at 941-225-6500, the SCA said in a news release.
