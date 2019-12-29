Senior Friendship Center of Venice hosts holiday party

Joyce Carrier, raffle winner; Esther Bird; Santa (aka Paul Stander); and Joan MacCormack enjoyed Senior Friendship Center of Venice’s Holiday Party on Monday, Dec. 23.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY BARBARA WAGNER

VENICE - The Senior Friendship Center of Venice held its annual holiday party on Dec. 23 at the center in South Venice.

In addition to music, dancing, food and holiday merriment, the highlight was a raffle drawing conducted by a jolly rotund man in a red suit — Santa Claus himself.

There were several prizes before the final number was drawn for the grand prize. The winner was Venice resident Joyce Carrier

Carrier was thrilled when Santa called her number. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments