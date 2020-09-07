50P-BOOMERU-POWER-OF-PETS-1-SR

Evelyn Schmidt's dog, Pauley, is always close by her side at a senior living center. Senior Friendship Centers of Venice and Sarasota is offering assistance for area seniors and their pets. 

 Colin Mulvany | Associated Press file photo

VENICE - Senior Friendship Centers is starting a program in an effort to help area seniors who may have "pet-related necessities" as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. 

In a recent news release, it said it is partnering with Vintage Paws Sanctuary and its "Partners for Pets" program.

The program is "providing deliveries of pet food and other pet-related necessities to pet owners in our community," it noted. 

For more information, it said to send an email with your name and phone number to vicki@vintagepaws.org.

"We want you to feel safe by staying home during this difficult time," it said. "If you are facing financial challenges and need help accessing food and other needs for your pet, we would love to hear from you."

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments