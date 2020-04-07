VENICE — The Senior Friendship Centers is reminding area residents to feel free to turn them for any “safety-net programs and services” that people may need. The center noted in a news release that it has many and its offerings “are more important than ever.” “Our incredible staff and volunteers are going above and beyond to care for and protect those who need us. We are delivering meals, making thousands of phone calls, reaching out to partner organizations, providing activities and services in virtual formats, and connecting volunteers with opportunities to help,” it said in a news release. It said it is “rising to the challenges that face our community.” With COVID-19 doing its physical and emotional damage, they want to remind people the center is available “if you know a senior who could use a phone call, meals, or other services.” It also provided a list of Senior Friendship Centers phone numbers and contacts along with other community information that may be needed. Senior Friendship Centers contact information Main phone: 941-955-2122 Reassurance hotline: 941-556-3208 Gulfcoast Legal Services: 941-746-6151 Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/friendshipcenters/ Facebook group – Online Activities, Support Groups, and more: https://tinyurl.com/uvf8hpx Amazon wish list/supply drive: https://a.co/3OE51hb Home delivered meals hotlines Sarasota: 941-556-3208 Desoto/Charlotte: 941-255-0723 Lee: 239-236-8684 “Our programs, activities and services that bring people into our centers will be closed through May 10,” it said. “Please see ourwebsit
VENICE — The Senior Friendship Centers is reminding area residents to feel free to turn them for any “safety-net programs and services” that people may need.
The center noted in a news release that it has many and its offerings “are more important than ever.”
“Our incredible staff and volunteers are going above and beyond to care for and protect those who need us. We are delivering meals, making thousands of phone calls, reaching out to partner organizations, providing activities and services in virtual formats, and connecting volunteers with opportunities to help,” it said in a news release.
It said it is “rising to the challenges that face our community.”
With COVID-19 doing its physical and emotional damage, they want to remind people the center is available “if you know a senior who could use a phone call, meals, or other services.”
It also provided a list of Senior Friendship Centers phone numbers and contacts along with other community information that may be needed.
Senior Friendship Centers contact information
Main phone: 941-955-2122
Reassurance hotline: 941-556-3208
Gulfcoast Legal Services: 941-746-6151
Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/friendshipcenters/
Facebook group – Online Activities, Support Groups, and more: https://tinyurl.com/uvf8hpx
Amazon wish list/supply drive: https://a.co/3OE51hb
Home delivered meals hotlines
Sarasota: 941-556-3208
Desoto/Charlotte: 941-255-0723
Lee: 239-236-8684
“Our programs, activities and services that bring people into our centers will be closed through May 10,” it said. “Please see our website for updated information.”
Its website is www.friendshipcenters.org
