These days, everyone needs help of one kind or another.
For organizations that have had to close yet continue to have ongoing expenses, the longer the closure, the more risk that the closure could become fatal.
For organizations such as the Senior Friendship Centers which provides services such as adult daycare, life-saving daily meals, medical and dental care and more, closure would be more than an inconvenience to its clients who are especially vulnerable.
Thanks to an anonymous donor who has committed $50,000 as a challenge, your gift to the friendship centers can be matched.
The lost revenue during this closure jeopardizes our ability to provide life-saving medical and dental care to 285 patients in our clinics, serve 5,400 meals at our dining sites, welcome 437 visitors to our centers, or care for 138 clients and families in our adult day services. All of this, and so much more…in just two weeks. And the reality is a closure that may last even longer, with losses even greater.
So today, I must appeal to you urgently for your support during this time of crisis. Will you help us continue our critical services for seniors in need? Your gift will mean the world to us…and really will make a difference for seniors who are scared, isolated and suffering.
While our doors may be temporarily closed, our amazing staff are still going above and beyond the call of duty to care for and protect some of the most vulnerable members of our community. This includes home-delivered meals, virtual resources and support groups, and case management and telephone reassurance calls to frail, homebound seniors.
Can I ask you today, to also go above and beyond for our seniors?
We really do need your support now, more than ever before. We are so grateful to have the most incredible, loyal and caring donors here at Senior Friendship Centers. Thank you for standing by us. We simply cannot do it without you.
By donating today, you are reaffirming your commitment to caring for seniors in need. Only with your help can we find our “normal” again…where we provide low-income patients with life-saving care…open our doors to those hungry for a meal and even hungrier for friendship…and ultimately tear down those crippling walls of isolation and loneliness.
This is an unprecedented situation that no one could have predicted. In the coming months, we will be pushing ourselves to the limit so we can continue our service to the most vulnerable among us.
We need our supporters’ help more than ever at this difficult time.
I simply cannot thank you enough for your support. Together, we are better. Together, we will recover. And together, we will change lives…one senior at a time.
With hope and gratitude,
Erin McLeod
President & CEO
To make a gift, go to:
friendshipcenters.org/get-involved/giving/criticalneed/
Note: At this point only donations made via credit or debit cards can be accepted.
