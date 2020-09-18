VENICE — Those interested in looking at options for senior care during COVID-19 are invited to a class set at 10 a.m. Sept. 22.
It will be conducted for free online via Zoom at Senior Friendship Center, 1900 Brother Geenen Way in downtown Sarasota.
Those interested in watching online can go to this url https://bit.ly/3iHWTtQ at about 10 a.m. Sept. 22.
“Navigating the senior healthcare landscape has become quite challenging with a multitude of options,” the facility said.
Among the options are in-home care; independent living; assisted living; memory care and skilled nursing homes, it said.
The event will be led by Wendy Rickenbach-Barclay, owner of Care Patrol Gulf Coast.
“She is known as the local expert and educator within the senior placement industry and is recognized as a senior care thought leader,” it said.
Rickenbach-Barclay is a certified senior adviser, certified dementia practitioner, certified Alzheimer’s disease and dementia care trainer among other qualificiations.
She has been on the Board of the Sarasota County Aging Network and chaired the Venice Chamber Senior Resource Group.
“She is also a trusted partner with several local non-profits serving Sarasota County such as Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s, Senior Friendship Centers, Parkinson Place as well as Meals on Wheels,” it said.
Those who want to attend should send an email to lanast@friendshipcenters.org with their name and phone number. Seating is limited, it noted.
Those who attend in person will need to wear a face mask, answer a health questionnaire and have a temperature check at the location.
