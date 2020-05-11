VENICE - Senior Friendship Center is slowly reopening its programs and services, beginning Monday "carefully in compliance with state, county and local guidelines concerning COVID-19," it said.
"As we move forward in a new landscape of social distancing, our first priority is you – our members, volunteers, clients and staff," it noted in a weekend email.
"The plan ... is contingent on our ability to keep our community safe," it said. "All plans will be re-evaluated on a weekly basis, and adjustments will be made based on the latest information."
According to the email, health services
and medical clinics will continue with telehealth.
"These calls have been successful for patient follow up, prescription refills, and physician 'visits.' The medical and dental clinics will remain closed for face-to-face interaction until further notice."
Activity centers at its Sarasota and Venice locations are open for half days at 25% capacity with hours in Sarasota being 9 a.m.-noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; hours in Venice are 1-4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays.
"Members, volunteers and employees must enter through the front door of the Activity Center, where they will have their temperature taken, answer health/travel screening questions, and sign a health affidavit," it said. "Classes may be conducted while adhering to social distancing guidelines."
It said, for now, there will not be dancing, exercise classes or cards games.
"LGBTQ virtual support groups will continue as they have been offered for the past eight weeks," it said.
Cleaning will take place often with tape on the floor will help mark social distancing recommendations.
"We are asking staff and clients to provide their own masks to be worn while in the Activity Centers; a back-up supply will be maintained as long as available to SFC," it said.
"The Adult Day Services will offer virtual engagement with clients to include group chats and other Zoom-based activities to further help homebound family caregivers by providing meaningful peer interaction for those with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. The Caregiver Resource Center will continue offering virtual support groups and other programming via Zoom and conference calls. Clients will remain at home until further notice and will continue receiving reassurance and check-in calls from the day care staff."
Home-delivered meals will continue but dining sites are closed.
To sign up for home delivered meals, call:
Sarasota County: (941) 556-3208
Desoto/Charlotte counties: (941) 255-0723
Lee County: (239) 236-8684
Its Friendship at Home appointments are being conducted by phone. For more information or to contact Friendship at Home, call (941) 955-2122.
It said programs and services operating during the pandemic continue, including "case management, produce and supply distribution, telephone reassurance, and online support groups."
"During this challenging time, our seniors need us more than ever. Being isolated and lonely causes people to withdraw and experience increased health issues and depression," it said. "With an abundance of caution, we will begin to open our programs slowly and carefully so that we can continue to provide a safety net for older adults. Our first and foremost goal will be to keep our valued members, staff and volunteers safe."
It asks anyone with "any illness of any kind, or are exhibiting any symptoms," to stay home. It said there will be a health screening on anyone entering the buildings. A social distance of 6 feet will be maintained in all facilities.
"All employees and volunteers will participate in an orientation that provides safety protocols as well as education about serving our population during times like these," it said. "We look forward to seeing you soon."
