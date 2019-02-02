Seniors aren’t what they used to be.
They are singing, dancing and exercising and so much more. Area seniors are doing so many different things, Friendship Centers dropped the word Senior from its name. It no longer seems to apply to these energetic folks.
One example occurs every Tuesday afternoon at the center in Venice.
Men and women dance up a storm to upbeat music provided by musicians with years of experience. Some might refer to these folks as vintage dancers and vintage musicians, but only if one is checking drivers’ licenses. It is hard to tell the age by the way most of them act let alone by their appearance.
Their Tuesday afternoon orchestra leader is trumpet player Chris Smith (a youngster who is not yet 70) of Venice. He also performs every Wednesday afternoon at the Gazebo in Centennial Park in downtown Venice with the Gentlemen of Jazz. That group has been performing at the Gazebo since 2000, making this year the group’s 20th season at that location. The group includes Bob Delfausse, piano; Chris Norton on string bass, Dave Sandora on drums, Don Parker on trombone, Bill Shepherd and Doug White on clarinet. Smith plays trumpet at the Gazebo. Other days he aso plays keyboard and trombone. Smith plays trumpet with that group.
“Each member of the band has decades of experience, Smith said. “The band is dedicated to the presentation, preservation and promotion of traditional jazz, the unique American art form.”
During lunch on Thursdays he performs at the North Jetty restaurant, which has been run by Joyce and Gary Durbin for about five years. Durbin occasionally joins the group with his Peruvian drum box, called a “Cajon” in Peru.
That gig prevents Smith from joining area musicians, composers and arrangers for lunch at Millie’s in Sarasota, where they meet each Thursday.
On Thursday evenings, from 6:30 p.m to 9:30 p.m., Smith plays trombone with another group at T. J. Carney’s on West Venice Avenue.
“We play more of a Dixieland format there,” he said.
At the Friendship Center, with the addition of pianist Clarice Dell’Ann, 86, Smith’s group is known as the Royalaires. They play every Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., nearly always to a full house and a full dance floor.
The dancers are living proof of that old adage, “Use it or lose it.” They have not lost it. Nor has the pianist who has been playing professionally since the age of 13.
Just one example of an audience member is “Pinky” McCollum, 88, of Nokomis. She has lived in the area since 1960 and has been a regular at the Friendship Center for several years. She said her nickname was given to her by the nurse at the hospital where she was born. At the Friendship Center she sported a large ring on her “pinky” finger. The ring is not only large but, thanks to a built-in battery-powered light, it nearly lights up the room.
McCollum was out on the floor for several dances with friends. She had plenty of company. It was difficult to see all the musicians past all the dancers.
In addition to Smith, The Royalaires included trombone player Jim Fitzpatrick, second trumpet Bob Delfausse, drummer Al Pierce, the pianist and Michael Fiore, on bass keyboard.
Fiore, 85, is a shining example of many of today’s seniors. He moved to Venice 45 years ago and played bass in the Venice Symphony for 24 years. He also was personnel manager of the symphony.
In 2004, he was sidelined by a stroke, which left him unable to play that big bass anymore, let alone haul it around, which is another feat.
Instead of feeling sorry for himself, he simply switched instruments. With his good arm he learned to play keyboard bass on a synthesizer.
“It is not quite the same but has some decent sounds,” he said.
Fiore plays at the Friendship Center every Tuesday and occasionally subs with another group at the Sarasota Friendship Center.
He is a friend of Dominick Mancini, 86, who plays bass in the Mike Moran Trio each Monday at Allegro Bistro in Venice.
“Dominick plays with his fingers,” Fiore said about the jazz performer. “In the symphony we use bows.
“Did you know we have one of the finest jazz musicians in the country in Venice,” he said. “Dick Hyman. I eat lunch with him almost every Thursday if he is in town. He is going to be 92.”
Fiore’s wife of 13 years, Annette Ballou, and he sing with the Venice Chorale and also with Encore, which raises money for music scholarships.
The two met in a previous choral group, some years before he had the stroke, he said.
There is no shortage of musicians in this area. Most not only know each other but often perform together in one group or another.
On Jan. 19, Smith’s Coastal Keys Trio played for the wedding reception of former Herman’s Hermits’ keyboardist George DeJong and Barbara Wagner, founder of a local organization for people in the music industry in Southwest Florida. Smith played keyboard and trumpet that evening.
“They wanted something soft for background music while people gathered,” he said.
Performing in the wedding as well as at the reception, after the cake cutting, were several other musicians including pianist Joseph John Ochulli and Patrick Moraz, who formerly was associated with the Moody Blues. Nearly every table at the reception had a musician/guest, most from the immediate area.
Meanwhile, Fiore is going to make time for Tai Chi.
“I am going to see if I can do that,” he said. “I am on oxygen now and have my share of health issues, but I am going to try.”
The Friendship Center has something for everyone whether one wants to dance, sing, exercise, write a memoir or is in need of respite care.
As for area musicians of a certain age — there is no shortage of talent with incredible music backgrounds and experience.
Nor is there a shortage of dancers and listeners.
