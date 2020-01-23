Hebrews 11:6: But without faith it is impossible to please God: for He that cometh to God must believe that He is, and that He is a rewarded of them that diligently seek Him.
Why is faith so important in the life of a believer?
Faith is the basis for all that a Christian believes. We are saved by faith, we live our life by faith believing that God is who He says He is, and we have faith that the Word of God is true.
Faith is believing in what is not seen and comes from a heart that has been changed into a new creation (2 Corinthians 5:17). Man that is not saved has difficulty believing what the Bible says; in fact, it appears to be a lot of fairy tales.
The Bible is the most amazing book and has outlasted all other writings in our world. As written in 2 Peter 1:21: "the words of prophecy found in the Bible came not in old time by the will of man: but holy men of God spake as they were moved by the Holy Ghost." God’s word is Spirit and truth.
The natural man is born with a sin nature inherited from Adam, the born-again Christian receives a new nature, the nature of God, and begins to understand His word. That is why arguing or trying to convince someone who is not saved rarely works. God draws people to Him and if that person chooses to accept the truth (Jesus), then they become a new creature in Christ.
We are saved by grace through faith; and that not of ourselves, it is a gift of God, Ephesians 2:8. Then a Christian begins their life of knowing who God is and finding out what God’s purpose is for their life. This comes through reading the word of God every day, it is through the word and obeying the word we increase our faith.
As it is written in Hebrews 11:6, without faith it is impossible to please God. Our goal should be to please God. If we are going to please God, then we must obey Him and obey His word. God will speak to you and reveal Himself through the word in a personal way.
When the foundation of your faith is built on the word of God, you will not be moved by what goes on in the world. For the Christian, there is nothing to fear. We are living in this world only a short time. Our real home is with Jesus, and soon, very soon we are going to see the King.
Judy Onofri, of Father's House Fellowship in North Port, can be reached at onofrijudy@yahoo.com.
