Sertoma Club of Venice leaders of the month at Venice High School

From left, Sertoma Club of Venice President Courtney Green; Venice High School Principal Eric Jackson; Male Student of the Month Caden Kriska; Student of the Month Chairwoman Missy Montgomery; Female Student of the Month Maxine DeVries; and Teacher of the Month Betsy Summerlee.

PHOTO PROVIDED

 PHOTO PROVIDED

VENICE — The Sertoma Club of Venice named its leaders of Venice High School for the month.

The Female Student of the Month is Maxine DeVries.

The Male Student of the Month is Caden Kriska.

The Teacher of the Month is Betsy Summerlee.

Sertoma Club of Venice President Courtney Green; Venice High School Principal Eric Jackson and Student of the Month Chairwoman Missy Montgomery were on hand for the announcement.

Emails: sue.erwin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments