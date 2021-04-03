VENICE — The Sertoma Club of Venice named its leaders of Venice High School for the month.
The Female Student of the Month is Maxine DeVries.
The Male Student of the Month is Caden Kriska.
The Teacher of the Month is Betsy Summerlee.
Sertoma Club of Venice President Courtney Green; Venice High School Principal Eric Jackson and Student of the Month Chairwoman Missy Montgomery were on hand for the announcement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.