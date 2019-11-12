Sertoma Club of Venice recognized two Venice High School seniors and a teacher at its meeting Oct. 31.
Students of the Month of October are Lauren Stone and Daniel Staas. Educator of the Month is Valerie Fletcher.
Stone, who holds a 4.95 GPA, is in the International Baccalaureate Diploma program. She is president of National Social Studies Honor Society, secretary of National Math Honor Society, and historian of National Honor Society. Stone is a three-time state champion in girls’ state wrestling, a two-time qualifier in boys’ state wresting, and is captain of the men’s wrestling team at VHS. After high school, she plans to attend college as a biochemistry major and continue to medical school to pursue a career as a family physician.
She is the daughter of David and Lori Stone of Osprey.
Staas, who holds a 5.0 GPA, is president of Math Honor Society and Philosophy Club. He is a hurdler on the VHS track team. He tutors Venice Elementary students in math and teaches them checkers and chess after school. Staas also is an avid pianist. In his free time, he works at Starbucks. He plans to attend a four-year college next year and continue to medical school to become a physician.
He is the son of Kevin and Amy Staas of Nokomis.
Fletcher began her teaching career in Florida six years ago at Riverview High School, where she was an exceptional student education teacher for three years. She is currently in her third year at VHS serving as an intellectual disabilities teacher and teaching a section of theory of knowledge for the International Baccalaureate program.
Fletcher is an intervention specialist and holds a master’s degree in educational leadership. Fletcher said she has passion for working with students with exceptionalities and has enjoyed watching the program grow over the past few years. The Council for Exceptional Children, Suncoast Chapter, named her 2015-16 Rookie ESE Teacher of the Year and 2019 ESE Teacher of the Year.
She and co-teacher Lauren Roberts help 26 students to strengthen academic and functionality skills daily.
