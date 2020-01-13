VENICE — Sertoma Club of Venice honored two Venice High School students and a teacher at its regular meeting Dec. 19.
Students of the Month of December were Thanasorn Sammacheep and Ben Snyder.
Educator of the Month was Deborah Therrien.
Sammacheep, who holds a 4.97 grade-point average, is in the International Baccalaureate Career program. She is secretary of Health Occupations Students of American, and vice president of National Honor Society and National Social Studies Honor Society.
As a student in the Medical Academy program, she is a certified emergency medical responder. She is working towards certification as an electrocardiogram technician. She participated in HOSA competitions at regional and state levels. Sammucheep plans to attend college and major in nursing with the intention of becoming a nurse practitioner.
She is the daughter of Khunkitri and Thanutchaporn Sammacheep of Venice.
Snyder, who has a grade-point average of 4.46, was named Renaissance Student of the Month in February and is a National Merit Semifinalist. He plays on the varsity golf team and enjoys watching college and NFL football. He plays drums on his church worship team.
Snyder is currently considering where he will attend a four-year university after high school.
He is the son of Larry and Mindy Snyder of Venice.
Therrien is in her fourth year of teaching at Venice High School where she instructs in English, intensive reading and co-teaches environmental science. She began her teaching career 20 years ago at Tabernacle Christian Middle School in Sarasota, followed by stints at Imagine Charter School in North Port and Heron Creek Middle School in North Port.
“As a mother of four and new grandmother of two grandsons, I am proud to be part of a county that values education and especially proud to be part of a local community that supports its schools so incredibly well. There truly is no better place to teach than Venice High School,” she said.
