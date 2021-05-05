“It’s been an honor to wear the jersey,” Olivia Fair told members of the Venice Sertoma Club.
Olivia, Kiki Slattery and Sarah Freddolino represented the girls’ state championship soccer team at the Sertoma weekly luncheon.
Each girl had a chance to talk about the nerve-racking experience of adjusting to play and practice knowing the threat of a COVID-19 shut down could be looming. The girls told about busy schedules.
“I like the busy schedule,” Sarah said, “It keeps me focused,” she added.
All agreed. “The busier you are, the more you get done.”
The girls talked about the challenges of keeping focused with remote learning.
These champions are members of the National Honor Society. Olivia is the senior class president. Kiki was the 6A Player of the Year. Olivia and Kiki are seniors heading toward the University of Florida and the University of North Florida. Sarah is a junior and has another year of Venice High and Venice High soccer. She looks forward to a future in engineering.
The soccer program outreach includes working with Special Olympic athletes and collecting 15,000 wreaths after the holidays. Coach Gary Bolyard said the program focuses on academics, family, church and giving back.
Three cheers to Venice Sertoma, our community champions. Thanks for celebrating our terrific Venice High School state soccer champions. Venice is blessed with both Sertoma and soccer.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Gary Bolyard, coach of the girl’s state championship soccer team. He has been coaching in Venice for 12 years. The coach and his family are from Arizona where he played soccer and wrestled.
When asked what helped the girls succeed he said without hesitation: “The parents and their encouragement. Parents are often overlooked,” he said.
He talked about living under the fear that their season could be closed down with one phone call. He was proud of how the girls acted responsibly protecting each other. He told about the team being in the top 10 in GPAs. His pride in the girls was clear. He mentioned their community outreach.
It is fun to cheer and celebrate sport’s victories on the field. Venice can be proud their girls’ state championship soccer team are champions on and off the field. Coach Bolyard’s leadership makes that happen.
Coach Gary Bolyard is one of the men who makes Venice a great place to live.
