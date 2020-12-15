VENICE - The Sertoma Club of Venice has resumed honoring its Student and Teacher of the Month.
"We have had a break in our tradition of recognizing students and teachers due to COVID-19 and some of the restrictions and slow down in our club activity like so many organizations," Sertoma Club President Courtney Green said in a news release. "We are pleased that our dedicated board members, like Missy Montgomery, Student of the Month, chair is able to reconnect with the students and teachers within the school system to do this kind of morale boosting recognition in such an unprecedented year."
Students of the Month included Aiden Ericson. Ericson is an international baccalaureate student who holds a 4.8 GPA and more than 130 hours of community service, the news release said.
Ericson is the treasurer of the National Honor Society, a member of the Math Honor Society. He has also competed in Health Occupation Students of America and is a certified Emergency Medical Responder.
He is a team captain for the varsity lacrosse team and interns at the CrossFit Nullis Terminis gym.
He has been nominated to attend West Point and hopes to become an Army officer and later as a physician, the news release notes.
The other student of the month is Bailey Budde. Budde is president of the National Art Honors Society; captain of the girls' varsity cross country team and runs varsity track.
She has a GPA of 4.5 and wants to attend Savannah College of Art and Design to study interior design.
"Bailey enjoys drawing, painting, and creating 3-D art in her free time," the news release said. "She has won gold keys in Scholastic Art and Writing competitions and placed in many art shows in the past years."
The Teacher of the Month is Lee Anne Baker.
"(Baker) has been teaching for 38 years, the past 36 at Venice High School."
She started teaching in special education and then worked in a program to prevent students dropping out. She is the coordinator for the school's performance-based program that helps with credit recovery.
Baker also teaches biology, earth science along with environmental and physical sciences.
"Her greatest joy is to see her students put forth the effort with teacher support to graduate and receive their diploma when all odds seemed to be against them," the news release said.
