VENICE - Officials with Sarasota County closed Service Club Park on South Harbor Drive "due to an ongoing FPL power issue," according to a statement from the city of Venice.
"This park will remain closed to the public until FPL can resolve the issue and provide safe access to the beach park," the city said in a Thursday afternoon news release.
The Parks and Recreation Department made the determination and the work is ongoing.
Service Club Park is located at 1190 S. Harbor Drive in Venice
"Venice is coordinating directly with FPL to try to expedite the repair," the city's news release states. "Your patience is appreciated as this work is completed."
