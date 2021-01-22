VENICE — A new bank has opened up in Venice.
ServisFirst Bank has a new location, complete with drive-thru, ATM and bankers at 247 Tamiami Trail South, Venice.
Among the employees are Brent Dykstra, community executive and Joe Cataldo, vice president and branch manager, according to a news release.
Suzanne Johnson comes in as assistant branch manager and Robert Rowe is commercial support manager, the news release stated.
“The Venice market makes perfect sense for our first full-service banking location in Sarasota County,” ServisFirst Bank Southwest Florida President Mario Bringas said. “We have a 20-year veteran in Brent Dykstra who was recently promoted to Venice Community Executive and his team looks forward to serving the community and surrounding areas.”
Dykstra previously was senior vice president and senior commercial banker of ServisFirst Bank Southwest Florida and has also worked with Synovus Bank in Sarasota. Prior to Synovus, Dykstra worked for Florida Community Bank and began his banking career at Community National Bank of Sarasota County in Venice, the news release states.
It notes Dykstra is a board member of the Early Learning Coalition of Sarasota, and on the Board as Treasury for Royal Venice, Inc.
Cataldo has been with ServisFirst Bank since October and previously was vice president/manager for First Horizon Bank for four years in Venice and spent 14 years in retail banking in the Venice and Englewood area.
He is with Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Club and on the board of the Englewood Area Youth Baseball Program, the news release states.
For more information on ServisFirst Bank, visit www.servisfirstbank.com or contact Krista Conlin at Krista@KCProjects.net.
