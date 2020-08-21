Port Charlotte resident Joon Yang prepares to hit the volleyball with teammate, North Port resident Matt Snook on Wednesday at Venice Beach. They were competing against Eugene Zabolotsky, of North Port, and Troy Hayes, of Punta Gorda.
Port Charlotte resident Joon Yang sets a volleyball as North Port resident Matt Snook prepares to react Wednesday at Venice Beach.
GONDOLIER PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON
Troy Hayes, of Punta Gorda; Eugene Zabolotsky, of North Port; Matt Snook, of North Port; and Joon Yang, of Port Charlotte, play volleyball on Wednesday evening at Venice Beach.
GONDOLIER PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON
Beach volleyball courts were busy Wednesday at Venice Beach.
GONDOLIER PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON
Port Charlotte resident Joon Yang prepares to hit the volleyball with teammate, North Port resident Matt Snook on Wednesday at Venice Beach. They were competing against Eugene Zabolotsky, of North Port, and Troy Hayes, of Punta Gorda.
GONDOLIER PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON
Teams take to the beach volleyball courts on Wednesday at Venice Beach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.