VENICE - A sexual offender has registered with Sarasota County Sheriff's Office and will be living in the 4300 block of Summertree Road in Venice, according to a news release.
Brian Schwan, 32, was convicted of distribution of child pornography in 2018. He was sentenced to five years in federal prison and 10 years probation, according to authorities.
He was recently released from prison and reports he will be living at 4396 Summertree Road.
His original conviction was in Maryland.
"He is currently under the supervision of the United States Probation and Pretrial Services and is not allowed to live within 1,000 feet of a school, childcare facility, park or playground," the Sheriff's Office noted.
Residents can sign up with the Sheriff's Office to receive notifications from Florida Department of Law Enforcement for sex offenders and predator registrations, the news release stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.