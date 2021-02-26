VENICE — A sexual predator with arrests dating back to 1975 was picked up again after failing to properly register with authorities, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
Raymond Donald Hummel, 69, was residing in the 1100 block of Pineland Avenue in Venice during December and January but was evicted and had been living out of his car in recent weeks.
Hummel has been arrested more than 10 times on a variety of sexual assault, battery and drug charges throughout the last 40 years — mainly in Illinois.
He is registered as both a sexual offender and sexual violent predator in the FCID/NCIC system, according to documents through the Sarasota County Clerk of Courts. He has been listed as a sex offender in Arizona and New Mexico.
He has used a half-dozen original aliases and 13 off-shoot aliases, including "David Bennett," "John Davis," "Robert Hellman," "Gypsy Hummel," "Kyle Johnson" and "Bret Weiller."
A probable cause affidavit states a woman rented a room to Hummel in the 1100 block of Pineland Avenue through Craigslist, living there for a week free in December; paying $400 rent in January. In January, he crashed into another car in the home's driveway, which brought police to the residence.
He was evicted from the room when he refused to pay rent for February.
Authorities were able to determine he left the home and was in a 2002 silver Dodge sedan with a New Mexico license plate, where he slept since his eviction.
He was arrested by Sarasota County Sheriff's officials on Tuesday. He was appointed a public defender and bonded out of jail Thursday on a $1,500 bond.
