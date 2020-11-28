This had to be one of the strangest Turkey Days ever, thanks to the pandemic.
Hopefully, you enjoyed the holiday even if in a smaller manner than usual, with air hugs rather than real hugs and far fewer people.
And because this really was a historic holiday, hopefully you captured the scenes that represented your “leaner, meaner socially distanced holiday” or whatever your holiday turned out to be.
Who would have thought we would express love for our family by staying away from one another?
My friend Pat Horwell and I headed to the Phillippi Creek Oyster Bar, where I enjoyed my second Oyster Bar Thanksgiving dinner of 2020. The first was a preview of this year’s meal with my friend Judi Gallagher, who knows more about all the restaurants and chefs in this area than anyone.
Not only is she a professional chef who has operated successful restaurants in several areas, but she has covered the food business in this area for nearly 20 years. She has introduced me to some restaurants well worth the drive, but also has proved to me that Phillippi Creek is not just for seafood, especially on Thanksgiving.
Take note that we have a photo story on what is normally the Photo Album page in the Gondolier.
That is because so many people are staying home alone or with only the immediate family, they are not taking pictures. I have not resorted to submitting my own photos of weeds growing in my yard or cars parked in the Centennial Park lot, but it has almost come to that a few times.
Photographer Tami Garcia created a photo story of the new facilities at Island Walk and how residents celebrated. That is today’s photo page. Looks like everyone had a lot of fun.
With your help, future Photo Album pages will show what you, our readers, are doing for fun or even just to keep busy. Many of my friends are working jigsaw puzzles, looking at photos from past vacations, spending more time in the garden and binging on movies on Amazon Prime, Netflix or Hulu.
I painted my antique ice cream table and four chairs over the weekend but also binge-watched a BBC TV show called “New Tricks,” which is about some retired police detectives who have come back to work to solve old cases.
I love British TV. If you are into cars, “Top Gear” is another winner, but the oldest episodes are the best.
So get out your camera or phone and show us what you have been doing.
If you were out to dinner, I hope the restaurant had disposable or cleanable menus, the employees were all wearing masks and gloves and only about half the tables were in use. We are entering a dangerous time period with this pandemic and the increasing number of cases is all the proof anyone needs to be extra vigilant.
Sadly, a few of my favorite restaurants are not being that cautious. I hope they will survive until those of us who are not going there currently have received the vaccine and things are back to whatever the new normal will be.
Because there likely will still be many people who for whatever reason continue to think the pandemic is not real or, worse yet, a hoax, it may be quite some time before the “new normal” will even exist.
As for your photos: Please do not crop them or brighten them or darken them or do anything else.
Besides making no adjustments, be sure to include a caption with each photo. Tell us what is happening and include the names, correctly spelled, of everyone in the photo, from left to right and back to front.
Set a good example by having everyone wear a mask and social distance.
The election is over and whether everyone is happy or not, thanks to the Constitution created by our Founding Fathers, the country will survive.
And thanks to some of this country’s pharmaceutical companies, with help from the federal government, several vaccines are in their final testing phases and showing better numbers than I have ever seen for any kind of new vaccine.
When the vaccine is available for people in my age group, I will be there.
The more people who partake of the vaccine, the sooner the travel/hospitality industry can recover, which will mean millions of people can return to work in that industry alone.
Even with help from the government, the travel industry has been brought to its knees. When a hotel’s occupancy rate is below 5o%, closure becomes a very real possibility. For cruise lines, things are even worse.
How so many cruise lines have managed to survive for nearly a year with most of their ships sitting idle at various places around the world boggles the mind. It will take time before cruise ships are filled once again.
I would not be surprised to see a requirement of a COVID vaccination or proof that the traveler is a COVID survivor.
Before theme parks can return to their huge numbers of pre-pandemic visitors, they too may enact similar rules.
Who really knows what the new normal will be?
As a lay person, all I know for sure is that there will be a new normal. As an economics major, I know that what we have been through as well as what is coming will have a cost that will have to be shared in some manner by all of us because all of us make up this country.
Even Jeff Bezos does not have that much money. And if he did and used it all, millions who work in companies in which he has an interest would be out of work.
When restaurants and hotels and theme parks will be back to full capacity is anyone’s guess. As that means we won’t be back to full employment for a while, that too will affect the new normal.
Pity the politicians of both parties as they grapple with the new normal, thanks to that awful pandemic. And I did not even mention the impact of 5G, electric cars, “blue” gas, robotics and cryptocurrency, among a plethora of other new things already here or on the horizon.
At least we live in the most beautiful city anywhere, especially with all its holiday finery. And yes, I may be a tiny bit prejudiced but this city is most special so we can all be happy about that if nothing else.
May your holiday season be as good as it can be with virtual hugs and good health for all.
