VENICE — Sharks are being spotted in downtown Venice, but they’re not real — or even worse, props for another “Sharknado” sequel.
These sharks are small sculptures commissioned by Gulf Coast Community Foundation to commemorate its 25th anniversary.
Ten foot-long replicas of shark species that roam the waters around Venice — or used to — have been installed along with a plaque in Centennial Park explaining their presence and challenging the public to find all of them.
The sculptures aren’t hidden but they have been installed in locations where they won’t be a tripping hazard.
In pitching the idea to the city, Foundation Senior Vice President for Community Investment Jon Thaxton said the idea was inspired by a visit to Greenville, South Carolina, which is famous for its “Mice on Main” sculptures.
Sharks were more appropriate for Venice, the self-declared Shark’s Tooth Capital of the World, he said.
It’s hoped the sculptures will be a tourist attraction and offer families the opportunity to engage in a scavenger hunt downtown. But, Thaxton said, they’ll also be educational because they will help “explain the beauty and wonder and value of sharks.”
Teachers could develop curricula about them and take students on field trips downtown, he said.
The foundation paid for the sculptures and the materials to install them, he said, but turned the job over to city staff to make sure it’s done to city standards.
The sculptures will be dedicated at 10 a.m. Thursday in a ceremony in the park, near the interactive children’s fountain.
The public is invited.
