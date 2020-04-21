VENICE — After receiving a city permit for Sharky's food truck Thursday, Venice Pier Group President Justin Pachota said he hoped to be in business Tuesday or Wednesday.
Check.
The first food truck to get temporary permission to operate in the city will be at the Venice Vikings complex in Wellfield Park off Pinebrook Road starting Wednesday.
Pachota expects to start serving at noon.
The park's closed for other uses but Sarasota County, which operates it, and the city, which owns it, agreed to allow food trucks to set up there.
Sharky's won't have much company, however. The executive order signed by City Manager Ed Lavallee only allows two trucks per parcel and he said the park would be considered as a single parcel.
The city needs to make sure trucks have enough space to allow for social distancing, he said.
Chuck Reiter Park and Hecksher Park, on the island, are also potential locations for food trucks as long as they can stay at least 150 feet away from any residences and 500 feet from an operating restaurant.
Former Mayor John Holic had raised the idea of permitting food trucks last month. Lavallee said that after he issued his executive order waiving any city code provisions that would prohibit them and setting up an approval process, he heard from other jurisdictions about copying it.
It’s a way to inject “some life blood into the restaurants that are struggling,” he said. “If that keeps people employed, then God bless them.”
The city considered a food truck court by the circus arena property a few years ago but that location wasn't popular with potential vendors, Lavallee said.
Allowing them on a temporary basis during the pandemic might serve as a sort of pilot program for permitting them in the future, he said.
