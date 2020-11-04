The fears of uncertainty created by the pandemic have caused us to sharpen our focus on the duties and responsibilities of elected and appointed officials.
At the outset of the pandemic I was often asked by elected officials to help clarify the roles of policy makers and staff in a time of crisis.
Looking for solutions to emerging challenges, policy makers and staff have been confronted with citizen concerns about health, safety and economic risks. From an administrator’s perspective I have found the following tenets helpful:
• While immediate challenges are daunting, take a big picture approach to responses and potential solutions: For example, our finance department developed one-, two-, and three-year fiscal impact perspectives for our City Council.
In this way, immediate financial decisions and forecasts have more relevance and impact a sense of confidence that we are less likely to be surprised with a future financial crisis.
These forecasts are routinely updated to keep the Council apprised of the City’s fiscal condition. Generally, rather than looking for an immediate “fix” with unforeseen long-term consequences, we place a high value on maintaining the character of our City government; being as responsive as possible to citizen concerns, and focusing on retention and elevation of the trust level that sustains us over time.
• To the extent possible, try to coordinate and not compete with or contradict other area government decision-making: As all of us are eager to make the correct operational and financial decisions, we are treading on new ground.
Under these conditions there can be a human-nature impulse to be first with an answer, to look for the silver bullet.
I have found that working with other communities, sharing information, and most importantly being clear, uniform and consistent with public policy decisions is most helpful in retaining public confidence and fortifying relationships with neighboring governments.
Also, we clearly define the roles of the different layers of government in a crisis. That is, for our policy makers and for the public, we are clear about the authority that the federal government, state and county governments have in emergency situations.
We support those decisions and recognize the challenges that confront those respective decision-makers.
• Be judicious in the use of executive orders: I have issued a dozen executive orders during the pandemic.
The orders help relieve a number of immediate issues — for example, temporarily relaxing the City’s codified rules on the use of advertising signage and banners for private businesses is helping local shops and restaurants attract customers after a period of retail shutdown.
Executive orders are effective tools for actions demanding immediate implementation and resultant public compliance.
However, in the absence of traditional bureaucratic vetting, they can be dangerous if not carefully applied. We have used them with a keen eye on public health and safety needs balanced against the protection of personal liberties and democratic process.
