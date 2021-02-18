'She was wearing her ring' - Dale Moss, Clare Crawley together again in Venice

VENICE — Are Clare Crawley and Dale Moss together, again?
According to witnesses at Rosebud's Steak & Seafood in Osprey, "The Bachelorette" star and her ex-fiance had a great time — and she was wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring.
Twitter was abuzz this week with the television reality show celebrities spending time in Venice and the surrounding area.
A video and photos on social media showcased Crawley and Moss walking in downtown Venice and enjoying meals at Rosebud's in Osprey along with Nokomo’s Sunset Hut in Nokomis.
And, according to a manager at Rosebud Steak & Seafood in Osprey, Crawley was wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring.
"She was wearing her ring. She did have that," Rosebud's manager Bill Kodra said Thursday. "It was large."
The two were most recently on "The Bachelorette: Season 16." The show ended with the couple getting engaged.
According to Us Magazine, the couple broke up in January but then were spotted Tuesday and Wednesday together in Venice.
Twitter and gossip magazines picked up the story to discuss what it means. Rumors have spread as to why they are in the Venice area.
TMZ.com posted photos of the Crawley and Moss at the Nokomis eatery Tuesday.
The Twitter account Reality Steve first reported the photos in Venice of the couple crossing Tampa Avenue walking southbound along Tamiami Trail/Business 41.
Crawley, 39, posted a video of her getting a new hairstyle on her social media account; Moss, 32, posted a video of getting his toenails painted after "losing a bet."
"She got me with the golden glitter. I feel like I should be on the 'Golden Girls,'" Moss said with a woman giggling in the background. "At least I've got pretty toes," he says on his Instagram post.
The duo had not posted on social media about their visit to Venice.
Moss and Crowley made "Bachelor" history by getting engaged after only three weeks on "The Bachelorette."
The moment Moss stepped out of the limo and introduced himself, Crowley said, “I definitely feel like I just met my husband.”
After just three weeks of filming, Crowley and Moss left the show together.
On Jan. 19, TMZ reported Moss broke things off with Crowley after their short-lived love affair.
Shortly after the report was published, Moss confirmed the breakup on Instagram.
"I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Moss wrote at the time on Instagram. “We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time.”
Moss lives in New York City and Crowley lives in Sacramento, California.
On Jan. 27, Moss made his way to Sarasota.
He posted an Instagram story showing himself driving over the Sunshine Skyway with a friend. He later confirmed he was in Sarasota by posting a story shortly after.
“I literally just flipped the script the other night and was like, ‘I need to get out of the city,” Moss said to the camera. “I flew down to Sarasota, Florida, and next to South Dakota, this is the closest place to home for me. I remember even after my mother’s memorial service, I flew down here the next day just to pray and it was a really special spot for us. I trained pre-draft here, and … it’s just something about it that eases a lot of stress and burdens.”
Crawley is a stylist; Moss played in the NFL and is a model.
As shown on his Instagram stories, Moss has since posted videos of himself in Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch and Osprey.
"Bachelorette" blogger “Reality Steve” posted photos of Moss and Crowley walking.
An email from the Gondolier to Crawley was not returned as of Thursday afternoon.
The two have not yet spoken publicly about whether they are back together following their breakup.
But at Rosebud's, Bill Kodra said they "had a great time."
"A lot of other tables - customers were stopping by and visiting with them. They seemed pretty sociable. They were pretty nice people," he said.
Kodra said the restaurant gets celebrities from time to time, recounting Martina Navratilova, Jack Hanna, Bob Kraft and Eddie Vedder among those who have enjoyed the food and ambiance of the longtime eatery along Tamiami Trail in Osprey.
And on Wednesday, there were a lot of smiles between Moss, Crawley and others, Kodra said.
"They really enjoyed their night out, they had a good time — they were holding hands. Everything looked great," he said.
