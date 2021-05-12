“Friendships are formed we will never erase,” are the words echoed by members of the Englewood Shell Club as they celebrate 25 years collecting shells.
Their Shellabration acknowledged the views members share that, “Our obsession is our hobby.”
Venice beaches are among the favorite fun in the sun places members visit to look for their sea treasures. Longtime member Joe Bao taught the shellers to walk into the water at low tide and turn toward the shore.
As the waters recede look at the shells and mollusks left behind. It turned out to be a great easy tip everyone appreciated.
Being a member of the shell club provides opportunities for beach walks on various beaches along the Gulf of Mexico. There are classes to learn about Florida shells, study groups and lessons. Crafters create fun gifts like the trinket holders at each place setting at the luncheon.
The Shellabration included a silent auction of shells, books and gift baskets organized by Candy Niziol. There was a place for photos. Co-presidents Meredith Blain and Martha Dehne and everyone involved with the Shellabration made the event special by recognizing individuals like Aime Barnicle, Joe Bao and Ruth Middlebrook for their longevity with the club and historian Karen Blackford for a commemorative video.
Linda Schmoyer created a sing a long presentation to the song, “A Few of My Favorite Things.” She rewrote the words to fit the club and ended with the perfect words , “Let’s spread the magic past 25.”
One of our best
The special person of this week is the “Founding Mother” of the Englewood Shell Club Barb Myers. It was 25 years ago that she decided to invite a few friends to her home to share her passion for sea shells and the group grew to well more than 150 men and women who share the satisfaction of having a hobby.
Winter residents in the group travel back to places like Rhode Island and Maine and their love of shells and shelling follows them. They join shell clubs in home towns. Collecting sea shells is a hobby shared with children and grandchildren.
Barb Myers has stayed active with the shell club. She enjoys the activities and learning and nurturing the hobby in others. She is a wonderful example of someone whose passion enriches many lives. Barb Myers is one of the women who makes the Venice Area a great place to live.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.