The city of Venice is opening a cold weather shelter Thursday night with temperatures expected to dip into the 40s. 

VENICE - The city of Venice is opening up cold weather shelters as temperatures dip overnight.  

The Salvation Army, 1051 Albee Farm Road, Venice, will open at 8 p.m. Thursday and remain so until 8 a.m. Friday. 

The low is set to be 48 degrees, according to a Weather Channel forecast.

