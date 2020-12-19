SARASOTA — Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight had his last promotions ceremony recently.
“This is an exciting day for our agency, for our community, and on a personal note, special for me since these are my final promotions before I retire,” Knight said in a news release.
Among the promotions:
• Jennifer Shaddix-Barker is promoted to Corrections sergeant. Shaddix-Barker was hired in 2007. According to the news release, Shaddix-Baker has been nominated Employee of the Month nine times. In 2017, she was also nominated for Courts and Corrections deputy of the Year.
Stephanie Knapek was promoted to the rank of Corrections sergeant. She was hired in 2010. Knapek was nominated for Courts and Corrections Employee of the Month in February 2019.
Cindy Bresse was promoted to Emergency Operations supervisor. Bresse joined the Sheriff’s Office in 2014. Bresse is a training officer and a member of the incident dispatch team, the news release stated.
Emergency Operations Supervisor Jared Winch was promoted to Emergency Operations manager. Winch joined the sheriff’s office in 2004. He became Emergency Operations shift supervisor in 2009 then transferred to become training coordinator for the Professional Development Section.
“I am so proud of these members who have shown leadership, professionalism and tenacity in all aspects,” Knight said in the news release. “I wish them the very best in the rest of their career.”
