NOKOMIS — After the retirement of two horses last week, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office introduced three new horses for its Mounted Patrol Unit.
According to a news release, the horses were gifted to the agency in February, and “have undergone specialized training to include practicing common scenarios deputies may face while on horseback.”
It noted the department’s riders have been training with the horses and introducing them to locations throughout Sarasota County including beaches and shopping corridors.
“The sheriff’s office is so fortunate to be supported by the equestrian community both here locally and throughout the state of Florida,” Sgt. Arik Smith said in a news release. “Every one of our current horses has been donated to the agency either by a private donor or organization. These horses are meant for work like this and our deputies keep very high standards for their training and care.”
The horses are named Colonel, Sabre and Special.
The department said Colonel is a 6-year-old Bay Thoroughbred gelding, standing about 16.2 hands tall. He was donated by Florida Trac, a horse rescue in Indiantown.
Sabre is a 15-year-old Bay Quarter Horse gelding, standing about 16 hands tall. He was donated by Brandy Varner, of Polk City.
Special is a 16-year-old Bay Oldenburg mare, standing about 16.2 hands tall. She was donated by Kendra Elder, of Myakka City.
The Mounted Patrol Unit has eight horses, two full-time deputies and four part-time deputies, the news release noted.
The unit works out of a new barn built in 2020, along Rustic Road, in Nokomis, the news release said.
