SARASOTA — Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight presented awards recently recognizing employees.
“While I am always proud to be part of these award ceremonies, I am especially proud of the men and women we honored today,” Knight said in a news release.
Nine received the Life Saving Award for a variety of efforts in the last year. Among those receiving that award were:
Deputy Joaquin Fernandez
Deputy Leonard Weg
Deputy Taylor Morgan
Deputy Lynda Morris
Deputy Desire Perry
Deputy Mark Eve
Deputy Michael Nickerson
Deputy Troy Stonebraker
Deputy Trey Sinatro
Fernandez received the award for helping save the life of a woman in an Englewood house overdosing on heroin, according to a news release.
“He found the patient in the driveway without a pulse and immediately rendered aid. ...The woman eventually regained a pulse and began breathing again before paramedics arrived. If not for Deputy Fernandez’s quick actions, the victim would likely not have survived,” the news release said
Weg and Morgan received it for “bringing a man back to live after suffering a heart attack.” That happened in Venice.
“Both deputies took over rendering aid until he began breathing. When they noticed the patient once again stopped breathing, Deputies Weg and Morgan resumed life-saving measures until paramedics arrived and took over,” the news release said. “Had it not been for the continued resuscitation efforts performed by Deputy Weg and Deputy Morgan, the man would not have likely survived.”
Morris and Perry saved the life of an “unresponsive” woman at a SCAT bus station. The woman didn’t have a pulse when they arrived.
“The victim was not breathing, and her lips were blue. Both deputies administered naloxone before Deputy Morris initiated life-saving measures by performing CPR for approximately six minutes until paramedics arrived on the scene. ...Paramedics agreed that the actions of both deputies on scene aided in the preservation of the victim’s life,” the news release stated.
Eve received the award for helping a teenager struck in the chest by lighting on Siesta Key Beach.
“Agent Luis Perez of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was walking nearby when he saw the victim on the ground and rushed to his aide. Agent Perez said when he got to the victim, he had a pulse but was unresponsive. Perez began to perform CPR on the child until Deputy Mark Eve arrived and took over CPR efforts,” it said.
Eve was recognized for his life-saving resuscitation measures and Perez was called “essential to the situation.” Perez received a Certificate of Recognition.
Nickerson, Stonebraker and Sinatro revived a man after attempt to die by suicide in the Venice area by taking 40 oxytocins.
North Port Police sought assistance in finding the man.
Nickerson found the victim in a car without a pulse. He immediately began chest compressions while Stonebraker administered a dose of naloxone. Sinatro arrived and administered more naloxone, the news release said.
“Shortly after, the man started gasping for air. Paramedics soon arrived and continued to provide advanced life support. The man was transported to the hospital to receive follow-up treatment, where he survived thanks to the life-saving efforts of all three deputies,” it said.
Court Services Sergeants Donald Bennett, Raymond White, Robert Zielinski and Eleni Koenig received the Meritorious Achievement Award for helping the Sheriff’s Department deal with the administrative nightmare of COVID-19 when in-person court hearings were ended.
“The sergeants collaborated with judges and court administration personnel along with the sheriff’s office IT and AFIS Units to set up a secure network infrastructure and the equipment necessary to conduct remote digital hearings from within the Sarasota County Correctional Facility,” the news release said.
They created “virtual courtrooms, digital fingerprinting, and mobile computer kiosks for isolation housing,” it said.
Bennett, White, Zielinski and Koenig trained court deputies and completed crucial paperwork while court administration personnel were not at the location.
“It is through their innovation and dedication that these four members were able to protect the criminal justice institution against the consequences of the global pandemic,” it said.
Seven other members received the Meritorious Achievement Award for their work on the Officer Involved Shooting Team. That included Lt. Adam Kaskey, Sgt. Mark Lefebvre, Sgt. Diana Darby, Detective David Tuck, Detective Mark Micale, Detective Carlos Verdoni and Detective Chad McDonald.
They are responsible for investigating shootings involving law enforcement personnel from the sheriff’s office, along with Venice, North Port and Longboat Key police officers. They have investigated three since December 2019, the news release said.
“Additionally, the team developed a training presentation in late 2019 outlining investigative procedures and deputy expectations during officer involved shootings,” it said.
The team has conducted more than 20 classes for local training.
Knight, who is retiring in early January, praised those receiving awards.
“Keeping in line with our values and commitment to public safety, each of them embodies exactly what it means to serve with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office,” Knight said.
