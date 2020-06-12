SARASOTA - The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office recently promoted six officers. 

Among them, Christopher Maze was promoted to lieutenant in the Law Enforcement Division. Maze joined the sheriff’s office in 2003.

Michelle Di Capua was promoted to lieutenant. Di Capua began her law enforcement career in 2005.  

Neil Wilson was promoted to lieutenant in the Law Enforcement Division. Wilson joined the sheriff's office in 1998. 

Lincoln Dilling was promoted to sergeant assigned to the Law Enforcement Division. Dilling joined the sheriff's office in 2010.  

Mark Hall was promoted to sergeant assigned to the Law Enforcement Division. Hall was hired by the sheriff’s office in 2001.  

Zackary Lewis was promoted to sergeant assigned to the Law Enforcement Division. Lewis began his career in law enforcement when he joined the sheriff’s office in 2012.

“This is an exciting day for the sheriff’s office,” Sheriff Tom Knight said in a news release. “These six members have shown their commitment and service to the citizens of Sarasota County. I am certain they will continue to be excellent leaders for their colleagues and their community.” 

