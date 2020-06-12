SARASOTA - The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office recently promoted six officers.
Among them, Christopher Maze was promoted to lieutenant in the Law Enforcement Division. Maze joined the sheriff’s office in 2003.
Michelle Di Capua was promoted to lieutenant. Di Capua began her law enforcement career in 2005.
Neil Wilson was promoted to lieutenant in the Law Enforcement Division. Wilson joined the sheriff's office in 1998.
Lincoln Dilling was promoted to sergeant assigned to the Law Enforcement Division. Dilling joined the sheriff's office in 2010.
Mark Hall was promoted to sergeant assigned to the Law Enforcement Division. Hall was hired by the sheriff’s office in 2001.
Zackary Lewis was promoted to sergeant assigned to the Law Enforcement Division. Lewis began his career in law enforcement when he joined the sheriff’s office in 2012.
“This is an exciting day for the sheriff’s office,” Sheriff Tom Knight said in a news release. “These six members have shown their commitment and service to the citizens of Sarasota County. I am certain they will continue to be excellent leaders for their colleagues and their community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.