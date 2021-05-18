SARASOTA — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office revealed the strategic plan outlining three main goals for 2021-25 on Thursday.
“The strategic planning process holds us accountable to the goals we set for ourselves and tells the citizens we serve that we are in tune with what they want and need out of their sheriff’s office,” Sheriff Kurt Hoffman stated in a news release.
Jim Sewell, a retired assistant commissioner for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, aided Hoffman in holding meetings to obtain information from groups on potential goals and objectives for the plan, according to the news release.
The compiled ideas from the meetings turned into a plan that includes three main goals, 10 strategies and 36 objectives, according to the news release.
‘Innovative solutions’
The first goal of the sheriff’s office aims to be proactive in preventing crime by working with the community, according to the plan.
Part of the crime prevention and reduction includes working with criminal justice programs to implement adult diversion and civil citation programs.
Along with preventing and reducing crime, the plan also states a strategy to reduce recidivism, which is the tendency of a criminal to re-offend, and for successful reentry into the public of those released from the correctional facility.
The plan states different programs such as outside mentoring for inmates reentering the community.
‘Plan and adapt’
The second goal plans to keep up with a growing community. The sheriff’s office listed out different growth and improvements within the agency and also resources going into the county.
This includes expansion to the headquarters, a permanent building with additional firearm training classrooms next to the sheriff’s fire range, and construction of a proposed correctional reintegration center.
Along with the physical growth to the agency, the plan also states growth in the technology infrastructure. The technology includes enhancing public access of information and reports through the office’s website and other online platforms.
The plan also lays out objectives for the growing community by increasing public safety measures throughout the county and regular analyses of zones and grids.
‘Professional environment’
The last goal plans to enhance and maintain different aspects of agency personnel and their role in the community.
The plan states objectives to ensure consistency and fairness from the administration and to enhance support for agency personnel such as wellness programs and higher education opportunities.
One of the strategies outlines evaluating different training of agency personnel while also looking at other factors of training in general.
“To maintain training capabilities which, in keeping with and reinforcing our agency values, recognize and address implicit bias, cultural responsiveness, social interaction, de-escalation techniques, and tactical skills and reflect our commitment to transparency, accountability and integrity,” stated in the plan.
Along with agency personnel specific objectives, the plan also states enhancing communication within the agency and maintaining a leadership role and involvement with the community.
“I am excited and proud to see how the community and our members came together to strategize how our agency will measure success over the next four years,” Hoffman stated in the news release.
