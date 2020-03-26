SARASOTA - Authorities are seeking a teenager who has been missing since Saturday.
Bruithia A. Pearson, 14, was last seen about 8 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Powell Circle in Sarasota.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said she was wearing a red shirt, white pants and black Air Max shoes. She is 5-foot-7-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information should call 941-861-4900 or 941-861-4068, authorities said.
