Progressing rapidly is the infrastructure for the construction of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office support facility at 1605 Honore Avenue a short distance north of the Laurel and Pinebrook roads.
When completed in the fall of 2020, the main 42,650-square-foot building will include 12 maintenance bays, six radio shop bays, administrative areas, and a combination training/breakroom. It is designed to withstand wind speeds of 160 mph.
The 13,764-square-foot, fully-enclosed vehicle storage building will be used for specialty vehicles. The 11,551- square-foot property storage area will be enclosed by chain-link fencing and covered by a metal roof.
Hospital helps educate through social media
Sarasota Memorial Hospital has been using social media to engage and educate the community. The hospital has been sharing important tips and advice from local health care experts daily with more than 40,000 followers on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Pinterest.
Recently on International Podcast Day, Sarasota Memorial CEO David Verinder introduced a new podcast series for the health system. SMH HealthCasts he hopes will make a meaningful impact on the tech generation in the Tampa Bay region and beyond.
New episodes will be released twice a month and feature interviews with physicians on staff and several thousand highly trained clinicians helping people navigate the health care world.
Annual Halloween parade
Venice Lions/Venice MainStreet Children’s Annual Halloween Parade starts at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 31. Parade participants will gather at 4:30 p.m. in Centennial Park and then parade down Venice Avenue at 5 p.m.
More than 500 children will receive candy treats from the Venice Lions Club members, sponsors of the parade for 61 years. Following the brief parade, children will be free to trick-or-treat for more goodies at stores along the avenues.
Movie night Spooktacular
Howl-O-Ween Movie Night Spooktacular returns courtesy of Sarasota County Parks, the Baltimore Orioles and Sarasota Film Festival. Starting on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Ed Smith Stadium 2700 12th St., Sarasota. There are children’s games and activities.
Photo opportunities with the Oriole mascot start at 5 p.m., then at 7 p.m. a showing of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” on the outfield video board. Attendees to bring one non-perishable food item to benefit All Faiths Food Bank for admission. Last year 1,816 pounds of food was collected.
Children 14 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Coolers or outside food not allowed inside the stadium. However, sealed water bottles are permitted. Call 941-861-5000.
Popular show returns
All the models at the Just B-Cause Fashion Show will be breast cancer survivors said Sandy McGowan. It is on Oct. 23 at Plantation Golf and Country Club and includes lunch, raffles and prizes. Lueanne Wood of Gulf Shores Realty is the champagne sponsor. Tickets are $45 and available at Sandy’s Designer Clothing, 128 W. Venice Ave.
