SARASOTA - If you hadn't heard - and you probably have - they've been trying to contact you about your vehicle's extended warranty.
But the Sarasota County Sheriff's office wants to let you know that - in many cases - unsolicited cases may be a scam.
And the department is not calling you and demanding any sort of payment.
"Although phone scams have taken many forms over the years, recently fake callers are claiming to be a sergeant or lieutenant with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, informing victims that they have an arrest warrant for not showing up to court, forgetting to pay a fine, or skipping jury duty," it said in a news release.
The person calling will say money is owed and payment must be made through a bank transfer, pre-paid debit card or gift card, the office said.
"Scammers often speak quickly and use an authoritative tone to put pressure on the citizen so he or she will agree to send money," it said.
The office emphasized it will "never demand payment or request personal financial information over the telephone."
It has released a public service announcement about it - asking residents to be "S.C.A.M. smart."
According to the news release, the initials mean:
• Stop and take a breath. Scammers will put you on the spot and make you feel rushed.
• Collect your thoughts. If the call seems suspicious, it probably is.
• Act swiftly, disengage the caller and hang up the phone.
• Make a report with local law enforcement.
The Sheriff's Office said they received more than 1,200 cases of fraud during 2020.
“These phone scams are happening every day which is why we put together this PSA,” Sheriff Kurt A. Hoffman said in a news release. “While this common scam may seem obvious to some, the community would be appalled to know how many vulnerable citizens have been taken advantage of right here in Sarasota County. We owe it to our parents, friends and neighbors to look out for one another.”
Anyone who has been a victim of a recent scam can call 941-316-1201 to talk to the sheriff's office or contact Florida’s Division of Consumer Services' at 1-877-693-5236.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.