SARASOTA - The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office brought in more than 3,500 toys and more than $11,000 in gift cards for its fourth annual toy drive.
Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight noted it was a successful effort in a Friday news release. It took place from Dec. 1-Dec. 15.
"Employees, local businesses, and citizens brought toys and gift cards to the agency’s headquarters to benefit children enrolled in the 12th Judicial Circuit Guardian Ad Litem (GAL) program," the news release said. "Gifts were selected for children ranging from newborn to 18 years old, who reside in Sarasota, Manatee or Desoto counties, and have been removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect."
During 2019, 1,453 toys were donated along with including $4,120 in gift cards, the news release said. During 2020, 3,608 toys were donated along with $11,340 in gift cards - more than doubling the effort.
