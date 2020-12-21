GAL and Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

PHOTO PROVIDED

Sarasota County Sheriff's Col. Kurt A. Hoffman, the incoming sheriff for the county, stands with GAL Circuit Director Toni Latortue along with sheriff’s office members and GAL workers Thursday following a donation of thousands of toys and thousands of dollars in gift cards. 

 PHOTO PROVIDED

SARASOTA - The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office brought in more than 3,500 toys and more than $11,000 in gift cards for its fourth annual toy drive. 

Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight noted it was a successful effort in a Friday news release. It took place from Dec. 1-Dec. 15. 

"Employees, local businesses, and citizens brought toys and gift cards to the agency’s headquarters to benefit children enrolled in the 12th Judicial Circuit Guardian Ad Litem (GAL) program," the news release said. "Gifts were selected for children ranging from newborn to 18 years old, who reside in Sarasota, Manatee or Desoto counties, and have been removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect."

During 2019, 1,453 toys were donated along with including $4,120 in gift cards, the news release said. During 2020, 3,608 toys were donated along with $11,340 in gift cards - more than doubling the effort.

Guardians will now have the chance to select gifts for children in their care.
 
US Health Advisors in Sarasota provided a significant financial contribution while the sheriff's office also thanked Sarasota Memorial Hospital Public Safety Department, Home Depot Cattlemen and Sam’s Club Cattlemen for support.  
 
“We really had no idea what to expect this year in terms of support,” Sarasota County Sheriff's Col. Kurt A. Hoffman said in the news release. “With people losing their jobs and businesses shut down due to COVID-19, our goal was simply to match last year’s numbers. You can imagine our surprise when we counted the toys and realized we more than doubled last year’s donation. I think this speaks to the Sarasota County community and how, no matter the circumstance, we are always ready to help one another.”
 
 


