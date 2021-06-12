Offers go here

topical

Sheriff's office: Fentanyl among 'problematic' drugs in region

  0
  • 1 min to read
Sheriff's office: Fentanyl among 'problematic' drugs in region

SARASOTA - Fentanyl, along with methamphetamine and heroin, remain among the "more problematic narcotics" throughout Sarasota County, authorities noted. 

drugs

Fentanyl, cocaine, MDMA, LSD, marijuana, and two firearms were confiscated in the arrest Monday.

In a Friday email, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office noted fentanyl is "one of the most powerful synthetic opioids, up to 100 times more potent than morphine."

"Throughout Sarasota County, fentanyl continues to be one of the more problematic narcotics," the office said in an email to The Venice Gondolier. "Deputies often see methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl or its derivatives involved in overdose cases and drug-related deaths."

Adding to the power of the drug, users can't be certain what fillers or other drugs may be involved in any substance, it said, increasing their risk to overdose or death, it said. 

The sheriff's office has been working with nonprofits in efforts to combat overdoses and substance addiction, it said. 

VNsheriff010621f.jpg (copy)

Former Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight speaks with North Port Mayor Jill Luke and former Sarasota County Commissioner Charles Hines in January at a ceremony to swear in new Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman. Knight is now the chief executive officer for First Steps, which has received a $4 million grant from Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

"First Step of Sarasota and other community services offer assistance to those willing to engage with the program," it said. 

Kurt Hoffman tells about being the new sheriff in town


It also created the Addiction Recovery Pod in 2009 designed "to assist inmates in breaking the vicious cycle of substance abuse," it said. 

"The Recovery Pod provides education, social services and different methods of assistance to help inmates fight their addictions and hopefully become a positive member of society upon release," it said in the email.

Mother: 'These drug dealers don't care'

And while people with addictions are often arrested for crimes committed, the sheriff's office said they eye suppliers for prosecution.

VNsheriff010621f.jpg (copy)

Cops: Venice man faces manslaughter charge in drug death

"The sheriff’s office makes every effort to investigate and arrest individuals who supply any illegal narcotics, including those that result in a fatal overdose," it said. "Detectives within our Criminal and Special Investigations Sections work daily to develop information that may lead to the apprehension of drug suppliers at every level. It’s a difficult task, but our agency will do everything within our legal means to arrest and prosecute anyone involved in illegal drug enterprises."

Email: scott.lawson@yoursun.com

