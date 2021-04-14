SARASOTA — Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman presented awards recently, according to a news release.
Life Saving Awards were among those issued to a variety of officers in a variety of situation.
Among them were:
• Corrections Sgt. John May with Corrections Deputies Jeffrey Mendez, Roland Martinez and Jason Namors
They received the Life Saving Award “for their efforts to revive an inmate following her attempt to commit suicide,” on Oct. 21, the news release said.
“A female inmate was seen tying bedsheets into a loop and attaching it to the top bunk of her cell,” the news release said. “Realizing the risk of her actions, Deputy Martinez called for assistance over the radio. Deputy Mendez was first to arrive at the cellblock followed shortly by Deputy Namors and Sgt. May. They found the inmate with the sheet wrapped around her neck and unable to breathe or reach the floor with her feet. Deputy Martinez immediately went to retrieve a rope knife from a nearby control room while the other deputies lifted the inmate to relieve the tension on her neck. Sgt. May loosened the knotted sheet, allowing them to lower her to the floor. Although she was able to breathe again, the inmate continued attempting to injure herself, so deputies quickly secured her to prevent further harm,” it said.
• Sgt. Troy Sasse with K-9 Indy, Deputy Taylor Garrison and Deputy Justin Potter
The received the Life Saving Award “for their successful efforts to locate and rescue a missing dementia patient from a pond.”
“Deputies responded to a Venice home shortly before midnight on Christmas Eve for a report of a missing elderly man who suffered from dementia,” the news release said. “Sgt. Sasse and K-9 Indy began to search the area, tracking to thick brush along the edge of a nearby retention pond. After searching through heavy vegetation, Sgt. Sasse finally located the man in the water with his head barely above the surface. Deputy Potter and Deputy Garrison came to the man’s aid, entering the water and safely bringing him to shore.”
• Deputies Britton Turner and Richard Starowesky
They received the Life Saving Award “for their efforts to save the life of a man who suffered a serious gunshot wound” on Oct. 16 at a gas station in Englewood.
“Deputy Turner was first on scene and found a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen,” the news release said. “Without hesitation, Deputy Turner began applying pressure to the wound to stop the bleeding using towels from inside the gas station. Deputy Starowesky retrieved his agency-issued medical bag, placed a proper dressing over the wound, and assumed care of the victim until paramedics arrived.”
• Deputies Christopher McConnell and Sean O’Brien
They received the Life Saving Award “for successfully intervening in a woman’s attempt to end her life with carbon monoxide poisoning” on Christmas Day.
“The victim sent a message to a friend about ending her life,” the news release said. “While attempting to locate the victim at her home, deputies noticed a car in the garage with the engine running. Deputies O’Brien and McConnell opened the main garage door to ventilate the exhaust fumes and found the victim unresponsive inside the car. They immediately pulled the victim out of the garage to safety where she was treated by paramedics and transported to the hospital.”
• The Corrections Classification Unit
It received the Unit Citation Award for its work during the pandemic.
“In response to the growing public health emergency posed by COVID-19, members of the Classification Unit were tasked with coordinating cellblocks and housing units that were on quarantine or isolation status,” it said. “In an effort to prevent the spread of the virus, all newly booked arrestees were placed on quarantine status for 31 days, while existing inmates with potential exposures were housed separately for 31 days as well.”
That wasn’t all, though. Any inmate who had COVID-19 was put in a designated cellblock for 20 days away from general population.
“The Classification Unit not only created signage to ensure all correctional staff and inmates were aware of necessary precautions, but the group also established a flowchart to track daily available bedspace along with the quarantine or isolation timeframe of each affected inmate,” it said.
Among those awarded the citation were: Corrections Sgt. Michelle Gilbert, Corrections Deputies Dominique Moona and Aleksandra Yefremova; Classification Specialists John Evanish (posthumously recognized), Agnes Traska, Elizabeth Horton, Brenden Tutko and Wesley Johnson.
• Sgt. Matthew Tuggle
He received the Heroic Achievement Award “for his efforts to save a woman trapped in a drowning vehicle,” the news release said.
It took place on Jan. 4. He was the first one at the scene on Hatchett Creek Blvd., in Venice.
“A woman swerved off the road and into a pond,” the news release said. “The vehicle floated toward the center of the pond and quickly started sinking. Without hesitation, Sgt. Tuggle jumped into the water and began swimming toward the sinking vehicle. Sgt. Tuggle was able to see an elderly female in the front seat however, she was unresponsive. Sgt. Tuggle quickly broke the rear passenger window and with the help of responding paramedics, pulled the woman to safety. As they swam back to shore, the woman regained consciousness and was treated for minor cuts and scrapes.”
• Deputies Christopher Olsson and Joshua Rizzo.
They received the Heroic Achievement Award “for their efforts to pull a man from a burning vehicle,” it said in a wreck with entrapment on Bee Ridge Road from Oct. 26.
“When they arrived, deputies located the Chevy Corvette fully engulfed, with the driver trapped inside,” it said. “Without hesitation, deputies voluntarily placed themselves in harm’s way to extricate the driver from the vehicle. With downed wires from the electric pole and flames coming from the vehicle, deputies did not hesitate or think about the dangers they faced to save the driver’s life. The deputies pulled the driver from the vehicle feeling the heat from the fire just behind the driver’s seat. They carried him away from the fire with the help of bystanders and began CPR on the driver until paramedics arrived.” The man would later die.
• Deputies Anthony Egoville and Michael Nickerson.
They were awarded the Life Saving Award “after they saved a one-year-old child who drowned in the family swimming pool” on Nov. 28 at a Venice home. When they arrived, the child was unresponsive.
“Deputies confirmed the child had no vital signs and immediately began administering CPR,” it said. “Deputies continued lifesaving efforts as paramedics arrived. The child was placed into an ambulance where Deputies Egoville and Nickerson continued CPR until paramedics were able to take over lifesaving efforts. Hospital staff continued to treat the child and eventually helped the child regain a consistent heartbeat. When the child was still not breathing on her own, she was placed on a ventilator and transferred to All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg where she was intubated for 10 days. The child miraculously made a full recovery thanks to the swift action of both deputies,” it said.
• Deputies Jeremy Burbidge, Christian Cedano and Tyler Majka.
They received the Life Saving Award “after they pulled a man from a burning vehicle and saved his life” on Dec. 4 at South Tamiami Trail and Rubens Drive in Nokomis.
“Based on the thick smoke, deputies were unable to visually determine if the vehicle was occupied. As Deputy Burbidge activated his fire extinguisher, deputies heard someone moaning from within the vehicle. Deputies immediately attempted to gain access from the driver’s side of the vehicle,” it said. “The door was locked so they began breaking the window to gain entry. When some of the smoke cleared, deputies located the victim lying on the floorboard of the truck with his head covered in flames. Once deputies were able to open the vehicle, they pulled the victim to safety.”
• Members of the Aviation Unit.
The Aviation Unit was given the Meritorious Achievement Award for their achievements during 2020.
“The Aviation Unit saw an increase of 32% in calls for service and a 19% increase in calls related to locating suspects or missing people,” it said. “The unit assisted ground units with varying calls to include locating lost hikers, lost dementia patients, fleeing suspects, firefighting, and more. Recently, the unit served as overwatch support during two significant calls for service that ultimately turned into deputy-involved shootings. On two separate occasions in May 2020, members of the unit responded to two calls in which they helped patrol deputies make significant finds of burglary and theft suspects.”
The maintenance crews were also lauded for their work as well.
“The pilots, tactical flight officers and mechanics all have very important jobs within the unit. Their dedication to safety is evident, as is their work ethic,” it said.
Those receiving the award include: Chief Pilot Brent Wineka, Deputy Pilot David Bouffard, Deputy Pilot Christopher Laster, Aviation Mechanic Arthur Grassia, Aviation Mechanic Douglas Wenz, TFO Lieutenant Adam Kaskey, TFO Sgt. Samuel Lutz, TFO Deputies Mark Eve and Raymond Vleck, TFO Detectives Hayden Gallof and Brendan Keats and TFO Radio Technician Steven Duzs along with Deputy Pilot Stephen Shull, who died in November 2020 and was recognized posthumously. His wife, Katie, accepted the award on his behalf.
