Stuart Levine, CEO of Zelleman Group, Tampa Bay Cyber Fraud Task Force members left to right: U.S. Secret Service Analyst Adam Memoli, Pinellas County Sergeant Erik Zabik, Pasco County Detective Spencer Hubbell, U.S. Secret Service Assistant to the Special Agent in Charge Rick Dean, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Rhett Campbell and Carlos Verdoni, U.S. Secret Service Agent Bryan Halliwell, and Pasco County Detective Josh Ryle.
SARASOTA — Four Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office members received an international award on Aug. 31 at a conference in Chicago.
Detectives Rhett Campbell, Carlos Verdoni and Daniel Levanti, along with Digital Forensics Examiner Brooke Buzzell, were awarded for their work with the Tampa Bay Cyber Fraud Task Force.
They received the 2021 Task Force of the Year Award from the International Association of Financial Crime Investigators at its annual conference.
On the task force, the Sheriff’s members responded to CARES Act fraud, account takeovers, elder fraud, ransomware, compromised business emails and other network investigations in 2020.
One of the cases the task force worked on was the company that attempted to defraud Sarasota County of $3.5 million by allegedly filing fraudulent applications for COVID relief.
“Cyber-crimes often involve lengthy investigations,” Sheriff Kurt Hoffman said. “I applaud the dedication of our detectives and civilian examiners to bring these complex cases to successful conclusions. International recognition of their service is well-earned.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.