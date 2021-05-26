Offers go here

breaking topical featured

Sheriff's Office seizes 33 cattle from animal neglect

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read

SARASOTA — Sheriff's deputies seized 33 cattle Monday after reports of possible animal neglect, according to authorities. 

The cattle were taken from a property near the intersection of Lorraine and Fruitville roads near Sarasota, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office. 

A local rancher contacted the Sheriff's Office Agriculture Unit, complaining of possible animal neglect, according to the release. 

IMG_0788 copy.jpg

An allegedly malnourished cow was one of 33 seized by authorities with Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. 

Deputies found one dead cow and no access to proper food and water on the property. 

Many of the cattle appeared malnourished with visible spines and bones, according to the release. 

A release stated the property was mostly dirt with little-to-no grass. They noted that round bales of hay were on the other side of the fence, but the cattle could not access it. 


Normally, cattle should have 2 acres per animal for proper care, however, the 33 cattle were on 11 acres, according to a release. 

The cattle are now at the agency's Animal Services facility with adequate food, water and medication, authorities stated. 

IMG_0933 copy.jpg

A calf nurses one of 33 malnourished cattle seized from a Sarasota County property this week. 

The owner of the animals has previously been issued 11 citations since 2017, according to a release. 

Deputies are trying to prohibit the owner from owning any animals in the future, stated a release. 

Deputies are also working on a verified petition that will give the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office custody of the cattle. 

The department is still investigating the possible neglect and cruelty to the cattle, authorities stated. 

