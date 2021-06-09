Not since the first steps into becoming a bionic woman some five years ago have I been away from my favorite newspaper for so long.
That time it was two new hips, with the first surgery complicated by a misdiagnosis by an expert in his field.
Sadly his field was not the field in which I was becoming more and more crippled. When we went ahead with the first hip surgery my system was still on overload of a medicine that, in hindsight, probably should not have been prescribed. I ended up needing two blood transfusions which totally freaked me out and then delaying the second hip surgery until nearly all of the bad medicine was out of my system.
I still must take some of it but at least the second surgery was without complications and the worrisome looks of friends of mine who I learned months later, were fearful that I might not make it.
They didn’t appreciate my stubbornness and while I have been fortunate to travel a good bit of the world, my wanderlust remains. There are favorite places to which I likely will not return because the terrain is too tough even for my new hips and soon-to-be-two new knees.
But nothing will keep me from returning many more times to London and Scotland and Ireland although I may not try driving up and over the Dingle peninsula again. That I accomplished it once without plunging over the cliff at the top is satisfaction enough.
Daughter Heidi and I do want to return to the Relais 6 Hotel in Rome where we met such interesting fellow travelers that we stayed in the hotel each evening just to see which other travelers were doing the same. In the process on that first stay we enjoyed the company of a German family traveling with their young son who was as bright as his parents and a couple from Wyoming who had discovered that gem of a hotel online as we had.
Sharing stories of life in the travel trenches was educational and fun. So was staying in the area of the Relais 6 which reminded me of the upper east side of New York with its tree-lined streets and wonderful neighborhoods.
Since that trip was before my first hip surgery, the next day we splurged by hiring a private guide who came with private car and driver. Thanks to that driver and his friendship with virtually every policeman in Rome, I was driven into the center of St. Peter’s Square and allowed to take some photos of a totally empty but most famous landmark.
When the driver stopped in the middle of the roundabout at the Trevi Fountain, opened the trunk to fetch my walker, we had another special memory and of course it was associated with another “friend” of our driver
Rosella, our guide, was raised in Rome where she was an art and history student. We could not have had a better nor more complete tour. Had we purchased such a tour from our cruise line, we likely would have had to pay considerably more.
So now that recovery is in sight from my first knee replacement surgery, I am hoping to move up the surgery on my left knee to late July or early August so that next year, I can put my vacation days toward what they are truly for — adventures.
For now, with 10 rehab sessions to go and that remaining bad knee, I will be working from home — at least until I can drive myself again. Hopefully that will be soon because my colleagues at the paper, after all these years, have become my extended family, as have many of you readers.
I did not realize how hard I have been on editors though since I have worked for so many these past 25 years after being hired by John Edmondson. At least I still get to work with one of them — Bob Mudge, who moved from editor to senior writer where he has collected so many writing awards that have pushed this paper to the top of the state for a weekly with medium circulation.
I have stayed in touch with most, especially Doug Bolduc whom Heidi and I visited at his home in Germany a few years back. If this pandemic would finally go away, perhaps he and his significant other Karin will return again this summer as they have annually since settling in Germany.
While I have not been reviewing theater in recent months, my friend MK Mueller has done a stellar job as a reviewer and also as a reporter on events at The Hermitage Artist Retreat on Manasota Beach in Englewood.
My next interview will be with Patrician Caswell, former head of the Sarasota Arts Council and wife of a really fine local actor, attorney Chris Caswell.
I have followed the development of the Hermitage since its very beginning as a dream shared by a special few area residents who saw the potential and acted on it.
And yes, there is even a ghost story associated with the Hermitage and no, I did not make it up. I am not that clever.
Shortly after its founding, I was invited to bring a psychic to the Hermitage for an evening with founders and board members. My choice was Pat Charnley who has headed up the Angel Ministry in Venice for even longer than the Hermitage retreat has been operating. As I was driving, Pat sat in the front seat busily chatting away with someone. Psychics are rarely at a loss for someone with whom to converse. I concentrated on the road as she got more into her conversation. By the time we arrived at the Hermitage site on Manasota Key she was so involved in her conversation that she continued the minute she entered the building even heading upstairs with her invisible companion.
Finally there was a knock on the door and someone not expected at that event arrived from the St. Pete area — a young man who had been looking at family albums that day, and saw a photo of deceased relative sitting on the steps of the house that has given the Hermitage its name because its long-time owner was considered a hermit.
The young man brought the photo with him. It was indeed that very house and the little ole lady seated on the steps in the photo was every inch the image of the woman Pat Charnley had described as the one in her conversation in my car.
Whether you believe is up to you. I only recount stories others share with me.
All these years later, it seems that perhaps that ghostly lady might have had a hand in the success of the Hermitage. Now nearly doubled in acreage and with all the buildings and even the two original cisterns restored, it is a far different destination than it was on that night when Pat and I visited more than 20 years ago.
If you have not been to an event there, watch the pages of this paper. We announce as many as possible and I have yet to be disappointed by any program I have attended whether an art display, concert or book review.
Seeing the growth of such a wonderful place in this arts mecca has been a joy for me. It is fun to contemplate its future which certainly seems headed onward and upward.
That certainly is befitting of this special area we know and love for its symphony, libraries, art centers and the No. 2 community theater in the entire United States. Protecting all this wonderfulness is a population that cares for the arts and gives of their time and money to preserve it and make it better.
As the pandemic raged around us, our neighbors turned back tickets for no refund, made sizable donations and more to protect all these things we hold dear...that is the real core of Venice. It could well be a legacy of the days the Greatest Show on Earth wintered in Venice for circus folks traditionally look out for one another. That, too, is a major attribute of this city compared to so many others.
PS. This weekend, the rules have changed concerning audience numbers in county buildings like the Venice Community Center. That means there now are extra tickets for the previously sold out 2021 Attitudes in Dance recital which offers performances at noon Saturday and Sunday, and at 7 p.m. Saturday, at the VCC, 326 South Nokomis Ave. Purchase tickets at the door for what is always an excellent show.
