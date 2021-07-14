'She's family now'

VENICE — After a family member took a DNA test, Cherrie Paschall discovered she had a 36-year-old granddaughter — five years after her son’s death.
“It’s a gift from God that I’ve got this new family,” Paschall said.
On Jan. 12, Paschall, of Venice, received an email from a woman claiming she was her granddaughter.
“It said, ‘Hi Cherrie, I don’t know if you will get this message but I hope you do. My name is Ginger and I’m your … granddaughter,’” Paschall said.
At first, Paschall didn’t believe the message at all.
“I looked at my daughter and said, What kind of scam is this?” because I don’t have any grandchildren,” she said.
Just a few minutes later, Cherrie Paschall’s niece called and said her daughter took a 23andMe test that showed Ginger Pennington Chapman was on their family tree.
The great-niece talked with Chapman, and they concluded she was the daughter of Paschall’s late son, Daryl Paschall.
“(23andMe is) wonderful,” Cherrie Paschall said. “I would have never believed this if I hadn’t had the test myself.”
Despite Paschall joking her son could have many children across the country from his college party days, neither of them knew of any children before he died in 2015.
“It’s really hard to think that all these years, you know, I had no grandchildren,” Paschall said.
She said the biological mother and her son met in college. The mother became pregnant and gave the baby up for adoption. However, for the past 36 years, the biological mother thought the father was her boyfriend at that time.
“She never even dreamed it was Daryl — until Ginger got the DNA test,” Paschall said.
Chapman sent Paschall an email. She grew up with her adoptive family in Kentucky but never felt like she quite fit in.
“I have been looking and looking for years to find out my true identity,” she said in the email. “I’ve found out that DNA is such a powerful thing.”
Chapman mentioned in the email she felt different than her parents. She said she was “smiley” and creative but her family is more serious.
But Paschall said she saw similarities between her granddaughter and late son.
“I said: ‘Yeah, you’re his daughter’,” she said about Chapman being double-jointed like Daryl Paschall.
While Chapman could not meet her biological father, she did connect with her biological mother in 2019.
Despite just meeting her, Paschall completely welcomed Chapman into the family. She even traveled with Chapman’s adoptive mother.
“She’s family now,” Paschall said. “It’s amazing and, like I said, it’s a gift from God.”
Prior to the discovery of Chapman, Paschall said she lost four family members over the past eight years — including her son.
“I feel like God has given me back; he took four and he’s given me back four,” Paschall said.
Not only did she now have a granddaughter but she also gained twin great-grandchildren and Chapman’s husband.
“Everyday I just think, is this real?” Paschall said. “I just can’t believe it.”
While Paschall’s daughter was visiting in April, Chapman flew across the country from her home in California. Chapman finally met her biological paternal family and stayed the weekend in Venice.
“We just had the greatest time,” Paschall said. “It was just like we’d known her all our lives.”
In October, Paschall and her daughter are going to take a trip west and will meet Chapman’s husband and children.
“We will get to meet the twins then, so I just can’t wait,” Paschall said.
While telling the story to many of her friends, she said they commented that her story could be a book or a Hallmark movie, but Paschall was just happy to gain a new family.
“It just created a whole new life for my daughter and me both,” Paschall said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.