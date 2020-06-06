Now is the time to shop your local businesses.
As we start opening our businesses to try to find the new normal, it is important for all of us to remember our locally-owned businesses.
They are the business backbone of our country, as these local owners have put up everything they own to follow their dreams to employ your friends, your fellow church members, association members, our high school and college kids and your neighbors.
I have made the locally-owned business tour the last few days and have been extremely impressed with our local owners on how they have prepared and are preparing their businesses for the new normal.
They all have safety in mind and are doing a great job to continue to serve you.
There are several great shop local campaigns that I would like for you all to take advantage of.
The first of which is The Venice Chamber of Commerce sponsored Shop Local, Eat Local, Spend Local, Win Local for a chance to win $1,000. Yet another exciting campaign is the $1,000 shopping spree presented by the Miami Ave W group of businesses.
Not only will you realize great savings by supporting your local businesses, you will have the opportunity to win $1,000, a $1,000 shopping spree, a new grill and accessories and a 50-inch large screen television.
There are multiple ways to win these prizes. With the Venice Chamber of Commerce sponsored campaign, for every $100 you spend with businesses in ZIP codes 34285, 34292, 34293, 34275, 34229 or 34223 (Venice area businesses) you can register to win $1,000 per month for the months of July, August, and September.
The $100 or more does not have to be spent at any one location in those ZIP codes. Any combination of receipts from businesses in these ZIP codes that total up to $100 or more entitles you to enter to win.
For every $100 you get an entry. Spend $1,000, get 10 entries. You just bring your receipts into the Venice Chamber office and fill out your entry ticket.
The Miami Ave W $1,000 shopping spree is just as easy to enter. Just shop any participating business listed in today’s shopping spree ad. While shopping or dining, simply fill out the entry form provided by the business and you’re entered to win.
Do you have an ugly grill you’ve been wanting to upgrade? Head to the Venice Gondolier website (www.yoursun.com/venice), click contests and then click on the Show Us Your Ugly Grill contest to submit a picture of your grill. We will select a winner to win a prize package valued at $1,000.
The most important message is that your local businesses need your support. If you have a choice between ordering online or local, choose your local business.
By doing so, you will help support the dream, keep our valued local people employed and help bring our local economy back.
Shopping Amazon or online may seem convenient but let’s face it, it is at the price of our people that live and work in our community. This is when we all rise to the occasion and help one another.
Helping those we care about survive and be able to hire is more important than convenience of online ordering. If it can be bought here, let’s do it! Because of the pandemic, 57% of all of you are going to try new brands and new businesses anyway.
Please make them our local businesses. They need you and your support!
