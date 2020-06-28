VENICE — The Venice Chamber of Commerce is continuing its “Shop Local, Eat Local, Spend Local, Win Local” contest for a chance to win $1,000.
As June comes to a close the first winner will be determined on July 1.
During June, July and August, those who buy $100 or more from local businesses each month, with minimum purchases of $25, are eligible for one chance to win $1,000.
The more you buy, the more chances to win — with a limit of 25 entries per month.
Entrants must fill out a sweepstakes form with their name and contact information at the chamber’s office.
The drawing for June receipts will be held July 1 at the Chamber building; on Aug. 3 for July receipts; and on Sept. 1 for August receipts.
Those involved can validate receipts from Venice Area Chamber members, or at the Chamber’s office at 597 Tamiami Trail S. in Venice.
Receipts can be from any business located in the following ZIP codes comprising South County — 34285, 34292, 34293, 34275, 34229 or 34223 — whether the business is a chamber member or not.
Receipts are also valid from any Venice Area Chamber members who may be located in Englewood, Sarasota or elsewhere.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.