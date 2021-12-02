VENICE — To further enhance patient care, ShorePoint Health Venice aligned with Millennium Physician Group, which has an existing relationship with ShorePoint Health Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda.
Millennium is a physician group with 635 healthcare providers across 19 counties in Florida and offers primary and specialty care, walk-in centers, radiology and lab services, teleheath, wellness programs and more.
The ShorePoint Medical Group, formerly Gulf Coast Medical Group, primary care providers and the urgent care at 1700 Venice Ave., will join Millennium on Jan. 1.
“Millennium has high consumer confidence across Southwest Florida, and we are excited to work together to strengthen care coordination, enhance the patient experience and elevate patient care,” said Kelly Enriquez, the CEO of ShorePoint Health Venice. “Aligning with Millennium as we deepen our focus in these areas makes sense and brings tremendous benefit to our patients and the community.”
Specialists with ShorePoint Health Medical Group will remain with ShorePoint and will work closely with Millennium's primary care physicians.
In this new relationship, Millennium will also provide hospitalist services beginning in late spring 2022.
An associate of Millennium, Integrative Emergency Services, will provide emergency medicine physician services in early spring 2022.
“Millennium is thrilled to partner with a forward-thinking healthcare organization like ShorePoint Health Venice. We are honored by the opportunity to collaboratively serve our mutual patients as many of our doctors have been caring for this community for decades,” said Millennium CEO Kevin Kearns.
“Together we can expand access and deliver innovative clinical programs to create a genuinely connected healthcare experience for patients. Thank you to ShorePoint Health Venice’s leadership for its partnership toward our common goal of providing the highest quality care to the Venice community.”
