Do you have an "ugly" holiday sweater hanging in your closet?
How about a photo of you wearing it? We want to see your photos.
Share them with The Gondolier Sun newspapers online.
And you don't have to be an ugly sweater wearer to participate.
Vote for the best ugly sweater, because the one with the most votes wins a delicious fruitcake courtesy of Gondolier Sun.
The winning photo will be printed in an upcoming edition of the Gondolier.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.