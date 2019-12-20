The 2019 Sun Ugly Sweater contest

Harbor Style Magazine Art Director Scott Spear appears in his “ugly” holiday sweater recently at the Sun’s Harborview Road office.

PHOTO BY ANDREA PRAEGITZER

Do you have an "ugly" holiday sweater hanging in your closet?

How about a photo of you wearing it? We want to see your photos.

Share them with The Gondolier Sun newspapers online.

And you don't have to be an ugly sweater wearer to participate.

Vote for the best ugly sweater, because the one with the most votes wins a delicious fruitcake courtesy of Gondolier Sun.

The winning photo will be printed in an upcoming edition of the Gondolier.

