Showtime Benefit, Venice Theatre donate to Relay For Life

VENICE - COVID-19 delayed but didn't deny a donation to Relay For Life from Showtime Benefit and the Venice Theatre.
Showtime Benefit Director Maria Santagada and Venice Theatre Producing Executive Director Murray Chase took part in a recent presentation with American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Venice event lead Peggy Penwarden.
Santagada and Chase gave her a check for $10,403.
The Showtime Benefit was an event for Relay For Life that took place at the end of February - right before the coronavirus pandemic began shutting down much of the nation.
"The annual variety show raises money for a nonprofit organization and the American Cancer Society has served as the beneficiary for the past two years," the American Cancer Society said in a news release. "Thanks largely to Santagada's commitment to the cause, the benefit has proven to be a well-attended and highly-anticipated event. Santagada has attracted strong outside talent and set a high bar for her dancers, who she choreographs."
The news release notes she says she couldn't succeed without the Venice Theatre and Chase. It says the theater "consistently donated the majority of ticket sales to the fundraiser and supported the benefit’s ongoing efforts."
“I can’t thank Murray and the theater enough for the help and support they give us each and every year,” Santagada said.
A 2021 show is considered unlikely but The Showtime Benefit, Venice Theatre and Relay For Life will still be working together in a likely virtual format and fund raise in that world. It noted that, with ACS' help, "the nation has reduced the cancer mortality rate by 29 percent since 1991."
COVID threatens that progress, the news release said.
"We've never needed our volunteers more than right now," said Ernest Hooper, regional communications director for the American Cancer Society. "Despite the efforts of folks like Maria and the Showtime Benefit supporters, ACS suffered a national fundraising shortfall of $200 million in 2020 because COVID forced the suspension of most our spring fundraisers.
"Our Relay For Life volunteers continued to serve us well as we readjusted our goals. Now, with a distinct plan to deal with the pandemic, we know our Relay@Home virtual movement in 2021 will reignite those volunteer efforts. At ACS, we like to say, 'Cancer hasn't stopped, so neither can we.'"
