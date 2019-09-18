VENICE — Blocks of Venice were used Saturday with a steady crowd checking out sales.
Venice’s downtown historic avenues became a bargain opportunity for Saturday shoppers.
The annual fall sidewalk sale took place on Friday and Saturday. Many locally owned businesses on Venice, Miami and Tampa avenues took part.
The weekend events also lined up Saturday morning with the Farmers Market downtown outside city hall as well.
