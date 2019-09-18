Cool treat on hot days

Szymon Stead, 11, enjoys a cool treat with his mother, Michele Stead, on Saturday in downtown Venice while checking out sidewalk sales. The Nokomis residents enjoyed a break outside Ciao Gelato.

 SUN PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON

VENICE — Blocks of Venice were used Saturday with a steady crowd checking out sales.

Venice’s downtown historic avenues became a bargain opportunity for Saturday shoppers.

The annual fall sidewalk sale took place on Friday and Saturday. Many locally owned businesses on Venice, Miami and Tampa avenues took part.

The weekend events also lined up Saturday morning with the Farmers Market downtown outside city hall as well.

