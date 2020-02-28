SIESTA KEY - After falling to second in 2018, Siesta Key has returned to the No. 1 beach in the United States - and No. 11 in the world.
Visit Sarasota County related the news on Friday about the TripAdvisor ranking as TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Top Beach.
"This recognition was first bestowed on Siesta Beach in 2015, and again in 2017," Visit Sarasota County stated in a news release. "VSC is thrilled to see TripAdvisor contributors select the destination again for 2020."
VSC noted it's been named the No. 1 beach in America by "Dr. Beach" Stephen Leatherman in both 2011 and 2017.
“It is a great honor to receive the Top Beach in the United States ranking by TripAdvisor Travelers again this year,” VSC President Virginia Haley said. “With soft, quartz-crystal sand, beautiful blue-green waters, a great selection of accommodations, restaurants and activities, Siesta Beach is truly a gem in our community."
Haley spoke of the pride in marketing it as a destination on the world stage.
"It is because of these travelers that we get to tout this designation,” she said.
The list included several other regional and Florida beaches in the Top 10, including St. Pete Beach as No. 2; Pensacola Beach at No. 4; Clearwater Beach at No. 5; Hollywood Beach at No. 7 and Panama City Beach at No. 8.
The full report is online at www.TripAdvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Beaches.
